April 16 A baby's sleep may not suffer just
because its mother likes a daily cup or two of coffee, according
to a Brazilian study based on nearly 900 new mothers.
Studies over the years have come to mixed conclusions on
whether caffeine during pregnancy was linked to increased risk
of miscarriage or premature birth, but more recent studies have
failed to show any heightened risk.
Not much was known, however, about whether caffeine during
pregnancy or breastfeeding might disturb new babies' sleep -
until the current study, published in Pediatrics.
The findings by Ina Santos and colleagues at Federal
University of Pelotas, in Brazil, do not endorse heavy caffeine
intake during pregnancy or breastfeeding, experts said, but are
in line with research suggesting modest amounts may not pose a
danger.
"Caffeine consumption during pregnancy and by nursing
mothers seems not to have consequences on sleep of infants at
the age of three months," wrote Santos and her colleagues.
The team interviewed 885 new mothers about caffeine intake
and infants' sleep habits at the age of three months.
All but one said they drank caffeinated beverages during
pregnancy. About 20 percent were considered heavy consumers of
at least 300 milligrams a day. Just over 14 percent reported a
heavy caffeine intake three months after giving brtth.
Two hundred mg is about the amount in a 12-oz cup of coffee.
Overall, the researchers found no clear link between
caffeine intake and the likelihood of reporting infant sleep
problems.
Almost 15 percent of mothers said their three-month-old woke
up more than three times each night, which was considered
"frequent." But the odds were not statistically greater for the
mothers who were heavy caffeine consumers.
"I think this report adds to the growing body of literature
suggesting that moderate caffeine consumption during pregnancy
is generally safe," said William Barth, chief of maternal-fetal
medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Barth, who was not involved in the study, chaired the
committee at the American College of Obstetricians and
Gynecologists (ACOG) that in 2010 wrote a report saying that 200
mg of caffeine a day probably did not carry pregnancy risks.
He said the bottom line for women is that moderate caffeine
intake, up to a cup or two of coffee per day, seems safe during
pregnancy, but that it is currently not known if there are
adverse effects of higher levels of caffeine consumption.
As for breastfeeding, it is generally thought that 300 mg of
caffeine or less each day is okay, said Lauren Hanley, an
obstetrician at Massachusetts General.
That is the case for healthy, full-term babies, at least.
But preterm infants and newborns metabolise caffeine more
slowly and may be more sensitive to the small amount of caffeine
that passes into breast milk.
And studies suggest that high amounts of caffeine during
breastfeeding - "much higher" than 300 mg a day - are related to
fussiness and poor sleep in babies.
