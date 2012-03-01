March 1 Coffee drinkers have no more risk
of getting illnesses such as heart disease or cancer, and are
less likely to develop type 2 diabetes, according to a German
study involving more than 40,000 people over nearly a decade.
The findings, published in the American Journal of Clinical
Nutrition, came in the wake of many previous studies that
produced conflicting results, with some tying coffee drinking to
an increase in heart disease, cancer, stroke and more.
"Our results suggest that coffee consumption is not harmful
for healthy adults in respect of risk of major chronic disease,"
said Anna Floegel, lead author of the study and an
epidemiologist at the German Institute of Human Nutrition
Potsdam-Rehbruecke.
The researchers collected information at the beginning of
the study on coffee drinking habits, diet, exercise and health
from more than 42,000 German adults without any chronic
conditions.
For the next nine years, the team followed up on the
participants every two or three years to see whether they
developed any health problems, particularly cardiovascular
disease, stroke, heart attack, diabetes and cancer.
They found that coffee drinkers and non-drinkers were
similarly likely to develop one of those illnesses.
For instance, 871 out of 8,689 non-drinkers developed a
chronic disease, compared to 1,124 out of 12,137 people who
drank more than four cups of caffeinated coffee a day -- about
10 percent in both groups.
On the other hand, the researchers found that coffee
drinkers were less likely to develop type 2 diabetes, the form
that does not need insulin and is linked with obesity, than
those who didn't drink coffee.
Among those who drank four cups a day, 3.2 percent later
reported that they had type 2 diabetes, compared to 3.6 percent
of people who drank no coffee.
After taking into account factors that could influence
diabetes, such as weight and smoking, the researchers determined
that frequent coffee drinkers were 23 percent less likely to
develop diabetes, a result that squares with other studies.
That doesn't mean that coffee is responsible for preventing
type 2 diabetes, but experiments in animals have hinted that
certain chemicals found within coffee could positively affect
metabolism.
"We do not encourage people to start drinking coffee if they
do not enjoy this, but the overall evidence on coffee and health
suggests that there is no reason for persons without specific
health conditions to reduce their coffee consumption in order to
reduce their risk of chronic diseases," said Rob van Damn, a
professor at National University of Singapore, who was not
involved in the study.
(Reporting from New York by Kerry Grens at Reuters Health;
Editing by Elaine Lies and Michael Perry)