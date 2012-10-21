Oct 22 Women younger than 70 have a relatively
low risk of abnormal growth in the upper part of the colon -
suggesting, U.S. researchers say, that many women can opt for
less invasive colon cancer screening.
Most experts recommend that people at average risk of colon
cancer start having screening tests at age 50, with three
options: a yearly stool test that looks for hidden blood, a test
called a sigmoidoscopy every five years and stool testing every
three years, or a colonoscopy every ten years.
But the reality is, though, that colonoscopies - the most
invasive, extensive and expensive of the tests - has become the
screening method of choice in the United States.
"But it shouldn't be one strategy for everyone," said Thomas
Imperiale, a gastroenterologist at Indiana University, who led
the study that appeared in the American Journal of Medicine,
noting that the idea of colonoscopies keep some people from
getting any screening.
"There are a lot of people who stay away from colon cancer
screening altogether because they equate screening with
colonoscopy," he said. "But there are alternatives."
For their study, Imperiale and his colleagues looked at data
on more than 10,000 U>S. Adults age 50 and up who underwent a
colonoscopy. They found that among women younger than 70, only
one percent had either a tumor or advanced polyp - a growth that
could become cancer - in the upper part of the colon.
That was half the rate seen among men their age. Older
adults had the highest risk, with nine percent of men and four
percent of women older than 70 having a tumor or advanced polyp
in the upper colon.
According to Imperiale, the findings suggest that for women
under 70, sigmoidoscopy - which uses a long flexible tube
equipped with a tiny video camera to see the interior of the
colon -could be adequate as an initial colon cancer screening.
Unlike a colonoscopy, a sigmoidoscopy looks only at the
rectum and lower portion of the colon. So it can be done
relatively quickly, without sedation, and with a lower risk of
perforating the colon.
"All we're saying is, with people at average risk of colon
cancer, there are some groups who may not need a colonscopy,"
Imperiale said.
Durado Brooks, director of prostate and colorectal cancers
for the American Cancer Society, said that the findings are in
step with what's already known. The risk of colon polyps and
tumors goes up with age, and at any age, women are at lower risk
than men.
Brooks and Imperiale both said it makes sense to move toward
"customized" recommendations on colon cancer screening for
people at average risk, but that more research is needed first.
Research suggests that African Americans are at higher risk
of polyps and cancer, so Brooks said it's possible that
relatively younger black women would have a higher risk.
Imperiale noted that there's also evidence that obesity and
diabetes are risk factors, agreeing that more work is needed
before recommendations can be refined.
"For now, the main message is to get screened starting at
age 50," Brooks said. "Any one of these tests is better than not
being screened."
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)