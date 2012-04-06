April 6 Moderate exercise is tied to greater
success among women trying to get pregnant, but those who work
out vigorously take longer to conceive, an international study
has found.
"This study is the first to find that the effect of physical
activity on fertility varied by body mass index," said lead
author Lauren Wise, a reproductive epidemiologist at Boston
University. Body mass index (BMI) is a ratio of height to
weight.
Researchers in the United States and Denmark followed more
than 3,500 Danish women aged 18 to 40 who were trying to
conceive over the course of a year for the study, published in
the journal Fertility and Sterility.
All reported being in a stable relationship with a male
partner and were not receiving any fertility treatments.
Participants estimated the number of hours per week they had
spent exercising in the past year, as well as the intensity of
their workouts. Over the course of the study, nearly 70 percent
of all women became pregnant.
The researchers found that moderate exercise, such as
walking, cycling or gardening, was associated with getting
pregnant more quickly for all women, regardless of weight.
Women who spent more than five hours per week doing moderate
exercise were 18 percent more likely to become pregnant during
any given menstrual cycle than women who performed moderate
exercise for less than an hour each week.
However, normal-weight and very lean women who reported high
levels of vigorous exercise, such as running or aerobics, took
longer to get pregnant. Those who exercised vigorously for more
than five hours each week had a 32 percent lower chance of
becoming pregnant during a given cycle than women who did not
exercise vigorously at all.
There was no association between vigorous exercise and the
time it took overweight or obese women - those with a BMI of 25
or greater - to become pregnant.
While the study was large and well designed, there were some
weaknesses, said Bonnie Dattel, an obstetrician at Eastern
Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia, in an email.
Because the amount and intensity of exercise was
self-reported, participants could have underestimated or
overestimated their activity levels, she said.
The results also don't mean exercise was responsible. Women
who took longer to conceive could also have modified their
exercise patterns, the researchers noted, making the
relationship the opposite of what it appeared.
In general, overweight and obese women have higher rates of
fertility issues and a variety of pregnancy complications, said
Richard Grazi, a reproductive specialist at Genesis Fertility in
Brooklyn, New York, who was not part of the study.
"Fat is metabolically active - it makes estrogens," he said.
That extra estrogen can suppress other hormones responsible
for ovulation, which can lead to irregular menstrual cycles or
even a lack of menstruation.
On the other hand, it's not clear why lean women who
exercise vigorously may take longer to become pregnant.
Having too little body fat may be a factor for some women,
and it's known that competitive female athletes and very
underweight women sometimes experience menstrual irregularities.
Exercise may also affect the fertilized egg's ability to
implant in the uterus. One previous study of women undergoing in
vitro fertilization found a higher risk of implantation failure
among women who did a lot of running or cycling.
"I recommend exercise to all my patients, and a moderate
level is always best for conception and pregnancy," said Wise.
SOURCE: bit.ly/GGNTMY
(Reporting from New York by Lindsey Konkel at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)