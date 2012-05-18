May 18 Female and high school athletes may need
more time to recover from a concussion than their male or
college counterparts, according to a U.S. study that comes amid
rising concern about concussions in young athletes.
Researchers, whose report appeared in the American Journal
of Sports medicine, found that of 222 young athletes who
suffered a concussion, female athletes tended to have more
symptoms than males. They also scored lower on tests of "visual
memory" - the ability to recall information about something
they'd seen.
Meanwhile, high school athletes fared worse on memory tests
than college players, and typically took longer to improve.
For parents, coaches and athletes, the key message is to
have patience with concussion recovery, said lead researcher
Tracey Covassin, an assistant professor at Michigan State
University in East Lansing.
"It's going to take time for your child to fully recover, so
don't rush them back into the sport," she said, adding that
extra time may be in order for female athletes and high
schoolers.
The study covered 222 high school and college athletes who
suffered a concussion over two years, including players in
football, soccer and volleyball.
Covassin's team gave them standard tests of memory and other
mental skills, as well as balance, over their first two weeks
after they suffered concussions.
Overall, female athletes complained of more symptoms than
their male counterparts - an average of 14 symptoms, versus 10.
Concussion symptoms include problems like headache, dizziness,
nausea, ringing in the ear, fatigue and confusion.
Female athletes also had lower scores on visual memory
tests, though male and female players alike gradually improved
over the two weeks.
High school athletes, meanwhile, performed worse on memory
tests than their college counterparts and improved more slowly.
After one week they were still lagging behind older athletes.
And among male athletes, high schoolers also had more
problems when researchers tested their balancing skills.
Younger athletes likely need more recovery time because the
teenage brain is still developing, Covassin said. It's also
smaller, which means it can be more easily "knocked around"
within the skull if a young athlete takes a hit.
It's not clear why female athletes may fare worse, but there
is research suggesting that differences in brain structure are
at work.
And young athletes seem to be sustaining more concussions
than in the past. A study found that in 2008, there were five
concussions for every 10,000 U.S. high school athletes who hit
the playing field. That was up from just one per 10,000 a decade
earlier.
There are more people playing contact sports, and young
athletes are training more aggressively at an early age. Doctors
are also becoming more vigilant about diagnosing concussions,
experts said.
