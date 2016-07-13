By Richard Cowan
| WASHINGTON, July 13
WASHINGTON, July 13 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday
passed and sent to President Barack Obama legislation aimed at
combating a nationwide epidemic of heroin and other opioid
addictions.
After months of wrangling, the Senate voted overwhelmingly,
92-2, to approve the legislation that has also been approved by
the U.S. House of Representatives.
The measure aims to help communities develop drug prevention
programs and improve access to overdose treatment.
In March, the White House praised several provisions
included in the legislation that was pending in the Senate, but
said that without adequate funding "would do little to address
the epidemic." It was not clear whether Obama would sign the
bill.
Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, a leading proponent
of the legislation, said that it marked "the first time that
we've treated addiction like the disease that it is, which will
help put an end to the stigma that has surrounded addiction for
too long."
While its passage marked a rare bipartisan effort in this
election year, Democrats complained that it falls far short in
providing enough resources to effectively address the drug
problem.
"This bill is like a Hollywood movie set - something that
appears real on the surface but has no substance and no life
behind its facade," said Senator Charles Schumer of New York,
the No. 3 Senate Democrat.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services, 28,000 people died from opioid overdose in 2014. At
least half, HHS said, of those deaths involved a prescription
opioid.
Among the common prescription drugs are oxycodone,
hydrocodone, and fentanyl that are used for pain treatment.
Heroin-related deaths have also increased sharply, more than
tripling since 2010. In 2014, more than 10,500 people died from
heroin, the agency said.
The bill authorizes $181 million a year for new programs it
creates.
Democrats said that with disagreements in Congress over next
year's funding for HHS, it was uncertain whether the money
contained in the bipartisan bill actually would be delivered.
They called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a
Republican, to back up this legislation with $600 million in
immediate emergency funds. Obama has requested $920 million for
opioid treatment programs over two years.
The bill, if enacted into law, also would provide new
training for emergency personnel in administering drugs to
reverse opioid overdoses and help communities purchase those
drugs.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Diane Craft)