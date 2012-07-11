By Chris Wickham
LONDON, July 11 Melinda Gates has pledged $560
million as part of a campaign to expand access to contraception
for women in some of the poorest countries in the world.
The funding commitment was unveiled on Wednesday at the
London Summit on Family Planning alongside pledges totalling
$4.3 billion from the British government and leaders from
African nations wrestling with the health and social problems
brought on by high rates of unplanned pregnancy.
The summit launched a programme to extend family planning
services to 120 million women out of an estimated 220 million
around the world who want, but cannot get, reliable access to
contraception by 2020.
Supporters of the campaign estimate that this year will see
80 million unintended pregnancies in developing countries.
They say 800 women die every day as a result of
pregnancy-related complications - the leading cause of death for
teenage girls in the developing world.
"When I travel and talk to women around the world they tell
me that access to contraceptives can often be the difference
between life and death," Gates said.
"Today is about listening to their voices, about meeting
their aspirations, and giving them the power to create a better
life for themselves and their families."
Government officials and aid agencies at the event said the
involvement of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, set up by
the Microsoft founder and his wife, would help re-frame a debate
that has been controversial since the forced sterilisations in
India in the 1970s and China's one-child policy.
Victoria Jennings, a director of Georgetown University's
Institute for Reproductive Health, said: "To have someone like
her on the world stage saying 'come on', it does serve as a
tremendous lever to ratchet up the concern."
Gates, a Catholic herself, has been criticised by some
Catholic groups in the United States over her backing for the
initiative.
But delegates steered clear of discussing Vatican opposition
to contraception until one asked British Prime Minister David
Cameron how the sponsors of the campaign could influence the
Catholic Church to change course.
"The answer lies in the force of our arguments," he said.
To put the funding into context, the U.S. government's
Agency for International Development, the largest single donor
in this area, has committed to $640 million for family planning
in the next year alone - up 40 percent under President Barack
Obama compared to his predecessor George W. Bush.
Simply sustaining the current use of contraceptives by 260
million women in the 69 poorest countries over the next eight
years will cost about $10 billion.
