* 1 in 5 pharmacies gave wrong info on age eligibility
* Study suggest little has changed over the years
By Genevra Pittman
NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters Health) - Many U.S. pharmacies
may give teen girls incorrect information over the phone about
whether they can get the morning-after pill - taken to prevent
pregnancy after unprotected sex - without a prescription, a new
study suggests.
In most states, anyone age 17 and over can get the pill
without a prescription, as a result of a 2009 decision by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
But the new research suggests some pharmacies may not always
stock the medication, also known as Plan B, or workers may think
only older patients can get it over the counter - and teens may
have trouble accessing emergency contraception as a result.
"This is a delicate topic, and it could be something that's
very sensitive for the teenager calling," said Dr. Tracey
Wilkinson, a pediatrician at Boston Medical Center and the lead
author of the study published in the journal Pediatrics.
"If you don't give the right information or you're not
willing to have a discussion about how to help get the
medication, the adolescent might just give up," she told Reuters
Health.
Research assistants working with Wilkinson called every
pharmacy in five different cities, pretending to be either a
17-year-old girl or the doctor of one, looking to get the
morning-after pill.
Altogether, the researchers made calls to 943 chain and
independent pharmacies in Nashville, Philadelphia, Cleveland,
Austin and Portland, Oregon.
Most of the pharmacies - about 80 percent - told both girls
and doctors that they had emergency contraception in stock. But
even in those cases, one in five of the teen callers was told
there was no way she could get the medication when she gave her
age.
When the morning-after pill was not available, more than
one-third of pharmacies did not suggest any other options for
how girls could get it.
"I had heard anecdotal stories from my patients and also
from other practitioners about adolescents really having
difficulty obtaining emergency contraception," Wilkinson said.
But when one in five girls couldn't get the medication that
was in stock, "I was shocked," she said.
"They were basically being told, 'You can't get it at all,'
which is not true but also scary, because you would think maybe
a teenager wouldn't call another pharmacy."
Getting the pill quickly is important because it becomes
less effective for every day that passes after unprotected sex.
Study callers who were told they could get the pill also
asked pharmacy workers what the minimum age was for
over-the-counter access. And in that case, only about 60 percent
gave the correct answer to girls or doctors -- the rest
typically thought only older women did not need a prescription.
The results suggest little has changed over the years when
it comes to education about and access to emergency
contraception, said one reproductive health researcher not
involved in the new study.
James Trussell from Princeton University in New Jersey said
he and his colleagues did a similar study over a decade ago, and
found that even providers who said they stocked emergency
contraception were not always able to help women get the pills.
Now, he told Reuters Health, "You're getting results that
are not at all dissimilar, although this time it appears to be
over not having it in stock or being completely uninformed about
what the rules are regarding age."
Researchers recently suggested that girls younger than 17
could safely use the morning-after pill without a prescription
-- an idea that has been shot down by the Department of Health
and Human Services.
SOURCE: bit.ly/jsoh2P Pediatrics, online March 26, 2012.
(Editing by Christine Soares and Michele Gershberg; Desking by
Lisa Shumaker)