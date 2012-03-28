March 28 Many U.S. doctors and other health
providers may have mistaken beliefs about the safety of IUD
contraceptives, thinking they are less safe than they are -
especially for women who have never given birth, according to a
U.S. government study.
Researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) surveyed almost 2,000 health care providers and
found that nearly one-third either thought IUDs were unsafe for
women who had never given birth or were unsure of their safety.
IUDs, or intrauterine devices, are implanted in the uterus,
where they release small amounts of either copper or the hormone
progestin to prevent pregnancy. When IUDs first came out, there
were concerns that they might increase the risk of pelvic
infection and jeopardize women's future fertility.
But it's now known that IUDs do not carry that risk, said
Crystal Tyler at the CDC, who led the study. What's more, unlike
condoms and birth control pills - both more popular in the
United States - they are put in place and can be "forgotten."
"IUDs are safe for ... women" who have not given birth, said
Tyler. "And IUDs are as effective as sterilization, but they're
a reversible form of contraception."
The hormonal IUD, sold under the brand name Mirena, can
prevent pregnancy for five years, while the copper version, sold
as ParaGard, is effective for about 10 years.
A separate recent study found that 0.8 percent of U.S. women
using a copper IUD had an unplanned pregnancy within a year,
while the rate for those on the hormonal IUD was 0.2 percent.
By contrast, about nine of every 100 women on birth control
pills can expect to have an unintentional pregnancy in a year,
owing largely to imperfect use. With condoms, about two percent
of women will become pregnant, but that's only if a couple uses
them correctly every time they have sex.
Tyler and her colleagues, whose results are reported in
Obstetrics and Gynecology, surveyed obstetrician/gynecologists
and family doctors, as well as nurses and physician assistants
working at family planning clinics.
Overall, about 30 percent thought the devices were unsafe
for women who had never given birth or were unsure of their
safety. Not surprisingly, they were also less likely to implant
IUDs - six times more likely to say they "infrequently"
implanted the devices in women who had never had a baby than
compared to other providers.
But IUDs were not a popular form of contraception in
general. More than 60 percent of all providers in the survey
said they only occasionally provided them, often because of
"patient preference."
"Unfortunately, the U.S. is a little behind other countries
in IUD use," said Tyler. "Many women don't really know they're
out there."
With more health-provider education, that could change, she
added. Groups such as the American College of Obstetricians and
Gynecologists (ACOG) say IUDs are highly effective and more
women should be aware of that.
Like other contraceptives, IUDs can have unwanted side
effects. The Mirena IUD may cause menstrual irregularities, but
generally makes periods lighter and is also approved as a
treatment for heavy bleeding.
The ParaGard IUD has the opposite effect: menstrual bleeding
and cramping can increase, though that may go away over time.
SOURCE: bit.ly/GY2BBP
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)