By Angus McDowall
HOFUF, Saudi Arabia May 12 On the third day
after his father's death from a respiratory infection, Hussein
al-Sheikh began to feel feverish.
Shortly afterwards, says the 27-year-old Saudi, "I was
almost dead".
Hussein, who had often visited his father's bedside in his
last days, was admitted to intensive care in a hospital in
Dhahran, in the Eastern Province oil heartland of Saudi Arabia.
Then his brother, Abdullah, and later his sister, Hanan,
fell ill, obtaining treatment in hospitals in the nearby oasis
district of al-Ahsa.
Their father Mohammed, it has since emerged, was probably a
victim of what doctors believe was novel coronavirus, the new
SARS-like disease that first emerged in the Gulf last year and
has gone on to claim 18 lives, nine of them in the kingdom.
There is international concern, because it was a virus from
the same family of pathogens that triggered the outbreak of
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that swept the world
after starting in Asia in 2003 and killed 775 people.
Some of the cases of the new virus were in Britain and
France, among them people who had recently travelled from the
Middle East. A total of 34 cases worldwide have been confirmed
by blood tests so far.
"My temperature was really high, my blood oxygen levels were
very low. I was so tired I couldn't walk for days and any kind
of activity made me cough," said Hussein, a PhD student who
studies in Canada. To avoid spreading infection, he wore a green
face mask.
SLEEPY OASIS
World Health Organisation (WHO) experts this week visited
Ahsa, a sleepy oasis of around a million people, to work with
Saudi authorities in investigating the latest outbreak.
Much of the attention has focused on the private al-Moosa
General Hospital in Hofuf, Ahsa's main town, where many of those
infected, including Mohammed al-Sheikh, were treated in the
intensive care unit.
A senior WHO official said on Sunday it appeared likely that
the virus could be passed between people in close contact.
WHO Assistant Director-General Keiji Fukuda said, however,
that there was no evidence so far that the virus was able to
sustain "generalised transmission in communities", a scenario
that would raise the spectre of a pandemic.
A public health expert, who declined to be identified due to
the sensitivity of the matter, said "close contact" in this
context meant being in the same small, enclosed space with an
infected person for a prolonged period of time.
Mohammed al-Sheikh, who suffered from diabetes and had been
admitted to hospital with a high fever and low blood sugar never
knew what had infected him. He lost consciousness two days
before he died.
"The doctors said they didn't know what was wrong," said
Hussein. "During his first two days in intensive care he could
talk and eat by himself and go to the washroom. But then it got
worse. He was on the highest level of oxygen and they had to
drug him. He left without saying goodbye," he said, referring to
his death.
In the wake of rumours about the extent of the virus in Ahsa
last week, some families of people who were hospitalised said
they had been asked by authorities not to speak to media.
Separated from the big cities of Riyadh and Dammam by large
stretches of desert, Ahsa is a pretty area famous for its date
farms. Drive through its dusty villages and goats appear grazing
beneath the palm fronds. Between the trees jut pale rocky
outcrops carved by the elements into outlandish shapes.
CALAMITY OF A FATHER'S DEATH
There was little sign in the al-Moosa General Hospital's
reception area late on Saturday that it was at the centre of a
global health concern.
Visitors, doctors and nurses hurried down the corridors. Two
women in black hijab waited with their babies outside a door
marked "vaccination room".
Hussein al-Sheikh said he believed his father contracted
novel coronavirus in the hospital's intensive care unit and that
he then caught it there himself during the hours he spent
visiting his father in the days before he died on April 15.
But Malek al-Moosa, the hospital's general manager, denied
this suggestion and said he believed the patients were in fact
exposed to a common source of the virus outside Moosa General
Hospital.
Fukukda of the WHO said it was not yet clear how the virus
was transmitted.
Of the four members of the Sheikh family who fell sick, only
one, Abdullah al-Sheikh, 33, has so far been tested positive for
novel coronavirus.
Samples from Mohammed, Hussein and Hanan are still being
tested but Moosa said it was likely that they also had the
virus.
A poster-sized portrait of Mohammed al-Sheikh, a 56-year-old
former employee of the national oil company Saudi Aramco, is
displayed in the Sheikh family's reception room, where three of
his 10 children sat to describe what they call the "calamity"
that has hit their family.
"Our father's dream was that we should all live in one house
with a big garden. He had started building it and finished
almost 50 percent. This is just killing us," said Hussein.
