GENEVA, July 18 Health authorities in the United
Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have reported six new cases of
the SARS-like coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO)
said on Thursday.
The latest infections of four women and two men aged between
26 and 42 bring the global total to 88 cases, including 45
deaths, the United Nations agency said in a statement.
Five of the six new cases were health workers and the other
was a man who came in close contact with someone who had been
infected with the disease, which is known as Middle East
respiratory syndrome coronavirus, or MERS, WHO said.
Millions are expected to travel to Mecca in Saudi Arabia in
October for the haj pilgrimage. Saudi authorities have cut the
number of visas this year, citing safety concerns over expansion
work at the main mosque site.
The WHO is drawing up advice on travel in relation to
coronavirus, to be issued in coming days.
It urged health care providers to be vigilant for severe
acute respiratory infections and test any recent travellers from
the Middle East suffering from such infections for MERS.
The global health body has set up an emergency committee of
independent experts on MERS, who said on Wednesday it was not a
"public health emergency of international concern" for the time
being.
The committee can make recommendations on travel and trade
restrictions, increased disease surveillance and exchange of
data.
Two of the new coronavirus cases in Abu Dhabi and both cases
in Saudi Arabia displayed mild symptoms. The other two in Abu
Dhabi had no symptoms of the disease.
Cases have also been found in Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab
Emirates, Tunisia, Britain, France, Italy and Germany.
