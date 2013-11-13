KUWAIT Nov 13 Kuwait reported its first case of
the deadly MERS coronavirus on Wednesday, the fifth Gulf Arab
country the strain has emerged in since the outbreak began in
neighbouring Saudi Arabia last year.
The Kuwaiti patient is in a critical condition, state news
agency KUNA said, citing a statement from the Health Ministry.
It gave no further details.
The Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV),
which can cause coughing, fever and pneumonia, has been reported
in people in the Gulf, France, Germany, Italy, Tunisia and
Britain. Oman reported its first case last month and the
sufferer died on Sunday.
The World Health Organization said in August the number of
confirmed infections worldwide in the past year was 102. Almost
half of those infected have died.
Scientists say they believe dromedary camels in the Middle
East may be the animal "reservoir" which is fuelling the
outbreak.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Alison Williams)