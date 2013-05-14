RIYADH May 14 Saudi Arabia has confirmed four new cases of the SARS-like novel coronavirus in its Eastern Province, state media reported late on Monday, citing the health ministry.

The health ministry said one of the four new cases had been treated and the patient had been released from hospital, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia said it had had a total of 24 confirmed cases since the disease was identified last year, of whom 15 had died. In its latest outbreak in its Eastern Province, it said it had had 15 confirmed cases, of whom nine had died. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Paul Simao)