* Middle East virus has lower pandemic risk than SARS
* But experts caution the new virus may mutate
* Latest toll is 40 deaths from 77 confirmed cases
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, July 5 The Middle East coronavirus that
has killed 40 people since emerging late last year has not yet
reached pandemic potential and may simply die out, according to
new estimates of how easily it is transmitted.
In a study in The Lancet medical journal, researchers from
France's Institut Pasteur in Paris analysed data on Middle East
respiratory syndrome (MERS) clusters and found its likelihood of
developing into a SARS-like worldwide epidemic was low.
The MERS coronavirus, which can cause coughing, fever and
pneumonia, emerged last year and has spread from the Gulf to
France, Germany, Italy, Tunisia and Britain. The World Health
Organisation puts the latest global toll at 40 deaths from a
total of 77 laboratory-confirmed cases.
It is related to SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome,
because the virus that causes it is from the same coronavirus
family. SARS emerged in China in 2002 and then spread around the
world, killing about a tenth of the 8,000 people it infected.
But Arnaud Fontanet, who led the latest published research
on MERS, said despite sharing "many clinical, epidemiological,
and virological similarities with SARS, the two viruses have
distinct biology".
He said one distinction was their use of different receptors
to infect cells in human airways - a key factor in how easily a
virus is passed from person to person.
To analyse whether MERS poses a similar threat as SARS did,
Fontanet's team looked at data from 55 cases of MERS infection
and calculated some called a basic reproduction number, or R0.
The basic reproduction number of an infection is the average
number of secondary cases a single infected case will cause in a
population with no immunity to the disease.
Even in their worst case scenario, MERS had a lower R0 (at
0.69) compared with pre-pandemic SARS (at 0.80).
When the R0 is above 1.0, epidemic potential has been
reached, the researchers explained in their study. And the R0
for pandemic SARS was estimated to be between 2.2 and 3.7.
"MERS has not spread as rapidly or as widely as SARS did,"
Fontanet said in a statement. "SARS' adaption to humans took
just several months, whereas MERS has already been circulating
more than a year in human populations without mutating into a
pandemic form."
Ian Jones, a professor of virology at Britain's University
of Reading, said the findings confirmed what appeared to be
happening on the ground - "that the current MERS coronavirus
transmits poorly, below the threshold required to become widely
spread".
Benjamin Neuman of Reading University's microbiology
research group, said it appeared from the research that the MERS
virus is "slowly dying out".
But he cautioned that other studies into the biology of the
virus suggest it is changing. "That change makes it difficult to
predict the future of MERS," he said.
An international team of infectious diseases experts who had
been to Saudi Arabia to investigate MERS said last month that it
poses a serious risk in hospitals because it is relatively
easily transmitted in healthcare environments.
(Editing by Michael Roddy)