July 5 When somebody suffers cardiac arrest in a
public place, the odds of survival are better when more than one
bystander comes to the rescue, according to a Japanese study.
But the researchers, whose report appeared in the journal
Resuscitation, said that there was no survival advantage to
having multiple rescuers for cardiac arrests suffered at home,
which is where most take place.
"An increased number of rescuers improves the outcomes of
out-of-hospital cardiac arrests," wrote study leader Hideo Inaba
of Kanazawa University Graduate School of Medicine.
"However, this beneficial effect is absent in
out-of-hospital cardiac arrests that occur at home."
The American Heart Association (AHA) and other groups say
that everyone should learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or
CPR, which generally means "hands-only," or just chest
compressions without any mouth-to-mouth breathing.
Studies have shown this is just as effective as the
traditional way when it comes to helping adult cardiac arrest
victims.
The Japanese study found that among more than 5,000 adults
who went into cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, the odds of
surviving were up to two-times higher when more than one person
tried to help.
Six percent of victims were alive one year later when three
or more "rescuers" were there, versus 3 percent when only one
person came to their aid. When two people responded, the
survival rate was 4 percent.
The researchers did not know if all of those rescuers
performed CPR. Some may just have tried to help in some way, the
researchers noted.
Still, the findings do show that the more bystanders who
jump into action, the better, said Michael Sayre, an associate
professor of emergency medicine at Ohio State University in
Columbus, who is also a spokesman for the AHA.
"The study confirms the importance of bystanders responding
to cardiac arrest, and the importance of early CPR," he told
Reuters Heatlh.
Inaba's team found no clear reason why there was no survival
advantage to having multiple rescuers when a cardiac arrest
occurred at home, and Sayre agreed that many factors could be at
work. Among others, those who are out and about when cardiac
arrest strikes may be relatively healthier.
Cardiac arrests in the elderly and frail are very likely to
happen at home.
CPR alone cannot restart the heart when it stops, but it can
keep the flow of blood and oxygen moving until medical help
arrives. So along with performing CPR, bystanders need to
immediately call for emergency help.
According to the AHA, more than 380,000 people in the United
States go into cardiac arrest outside a hospital each year, but
most people have either not learned CPR at all or their training
has lapsed.
"Hands only" CPR is easily learned, with or without a class,
Sayre said. The AHA website has a teaching video at: bit.ly/LhVoQl.
The basic instruction is to give strong, steady chest
compressions at a rate of 100 per minute. Experts have pointed
out that humming the Bee Gees' 1970s disco song "Stayin' Alive"
will help rescuers find the 100-beat-per-minute rhythm.
"Learning CPR is something people often feel that they can
put off," Sayre said. "But you never know when you'll be called
upon to act."
SOURCE: bit.ly/LjRENu
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)