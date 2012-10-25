Oct 25 People in wealthier white or integrated
neighborhoods are more likely to try to save a cardiac arrest
victim using CPR than people in other neighborhoods, according
to a large U.S. study.
"Where you drop literally can determine your likelihood of
having someone stop and do CPR, and it changes from one side of
the street to the other," said coauthor Comilla Sasson of the
University of Colorado School of Medicine of the study, which
was funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Although the racial makeup of the neighborhood was a factor,
"it's probably socioeconomic status that matters more than
racial composition," she added.
About 300,000 people collapse from cardiac arrest in the
United States each year, and other research has suggested that
ethnic or socioeconomic conditions influence the chance that a
bystander will start CPR.
"We've seen for many years that certain communities have
higher likelihood of a patient getting CPR," said Bryan McNally
of Emory University in Atlanta, another coauthor. "This is
pointing out that within communities, there is variation in the
local or neighborhood area."
The findings, which appeared in the New England Journal of
Medicine, are based on 14,225 cases of cardiac arrest from 29
non-rural parts of the United States.
Using census data, the researchers separated the sites of
each collapse into two categories: high income, where the median
household income was $40,000 or more, and low income. A
neighborhood was given an ethnic classification if one group
made up more than 80 percent of the population.
The overall chance of a cardiac arrest victim getting CPR
from a bystander was about 29 percent.
But if a bystander is available to help when a person
collapses in a primarily-white higher income neighborhood, their
chance of getting CPR is 55 percent, Sasson said.
In a high-income integrated neighborhood that chance was 49
percent, and it was 45 percent in a high-income black
neighborhood.
"If that person crosses the street and goes into an
African-American poor neighborhood, the percentage goes down to
35 percent," Sasson said.
Information from focus groups suggests that one reason the
rate may be lower in poorer neighborhoods is the cost of CPR
training.
"Once the barriers to CPR training and performance are
better understood, it may be possible to design more
linguistically appropriate and culturally sensitive CPR training
programs that can be implemented in neighborhoods with low rates
of bystander-initiated CPR," the team said.
The study did not examine if a neighborhood's
characteristics affect a person's chance of surviving cardiac
arrest. In this study, only 8 percent of the patients survived
to be discharged from the hospital, and about half had some kind
of brain damage.
SOURCE: bit.ly/X1Oe2O
(Reporting from New York by Gene Emery; editing by Elaine Lies)