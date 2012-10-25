Oct 25 People in wealthier white or integrated neighborhoods are more likely to try to save a cardiac arrest victim using CPR than people in other neighborhoods, according to a large U.S. study.

"Where you drop literally can determine your likelihood of having someone stop and do CPR, and it changes from one side of the street to the other," said coauthor Comilla Sasson of the University of Colorado School of Medicine of the study, which was funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although the racial makeup of the neighborhood was a factor, "it's probably socioeconomic status that matters more than racial composition," she added.

About 300,000 people collapse from cardiac arrest in the United States each year, and other research has suggested that ethnic or socioeconomic conditions influence the chance that a bystander will start CPR.

"We've seen for many years that certain communities have higher likelihood of a patient getting CPR," said Bryan McNally of Emory University in Atlanta, another coauthor. "This is pointing out that within communities, there is variation in the local or neighborhood area."

The findings, which appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine, are based on 14,225 cases of cardiac arrest from 29 non-rural parts of the United States.

Using census data, the researchers separated the sites of each collapse into two categories: high income, where the median household income was $40,000 or more, and low income. A neighborhood was given an ethnic classification if one group made up more than 80 percent of the population.

The overall chance of a cardiac arrest victim getting CPR from a bystander was about 29 percent.

But if a bystander is available to help when a person collapses in a primarily-white higher income neighborhood, their chance of getting CPR is 55 percent, Sasson said.

In a high-income integrated neighborhood that chance was 49 percent, and it was 45 percent in a high-income black neighborhood.

"If that person crosses the street and goes into an African-American poor neighborhood, the percentage goes down to 35 percent," Sasson said.

Information from focus groups suggests that one reason the rate may be lower in poorer neighborhoods is the cost of CPR training.

"Once the barriers to CPR training and performance are better understood, it may be possible to design more linguistically appropriate and culturally sensitive CPR training programs that can be implemented in neighborhoods with low rates of bystander-initiated CPR," the team said.

The study did not examine if a neighborhood's characteristics affect a person's chance of surviving cardiac arrest. In this study, only 8 percent of the patients survived to be discharged from the hospital, and about half had some kind of brain damage. SOURCE: bit.ly/X1Oe2O (Reporting from New York by Gene Emery; editing by Elaine Lies)