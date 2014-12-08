(Adds information on earlier Teva settlement in paragraph 3)
By Brendan Pierson
Dec 8 Hospira Inc can launch a generic
version of Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc's leading skin
infections drug Cubicin as soon as 2016, a federal judge has
ruled.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Sleet in Delaware ruled Monday
that four of Cubist's patents on Cubicin, an antibiotic
injection used in hospitals to treat bacterial skin infections,
were invalid.
Those patents would have covered Cubicin through November
2020, though the company already granted Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd a license to market a generic version in 2018 as
part of an earlier patent settlement.
Sleet upheld one patent that expires in June 2016.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Andrew Hay)