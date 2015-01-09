(Corrects first and third paragraph to say settlement was with
U.S. subsidiary)
By Brendan Pierson
Jan 9 The U.S. subsidiary of global
pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd has
agreed to pay $39 million to the U.S. government and state
Medicaid programs to settle claims it paid doctors kickbacks to
prescribe its drugs, the Department of Justice said on Friday.
The deal comes out of a whistleblower lawsuit filed by
former Daiichi sales representative Kathy Fragoules, who will
get $6.1 million of the settlement.
The lawsuit claimed Daiichi Sankyo Inc paid kickbacks to
doctors in the form of speaking fees at programs it hosted from
2004 until 2011. The doctors were sometimes even paid for
speaking only to their own staff over "lavish" dinners hosted by
Daiichi, according to the DOJ.
Daiichi allegedly paid the kickbacks to get doctors to
prescribe its high blood pressure drugs Azor, Benicar and
Tribenzor, and its cholesterol-lowering drug Welchol.
In addition to the $39 million payment, Daiichi has agreed
to make internal reforms, the DOJ said.
"We are pleased to have finalized these agreements and
remain focused on our core mission of helping people
live healthy and meaningful lives," Ken Keller, president of
Daiichi's U.S. commercial operations, said in a statement.
The company, founded in Japan, has U.S. headquarters in New
Jersey.
The case is U.S. ex rel. Fragoules v. Daiichi Sankyo Inc,
U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 10-10420.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by Ted Botha and Dan
Grebler)