* Attitudes need to change, UN says
* Latrine-building programmes an "abysmal failure"
* India has most open defecators, at 600 million
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, May 8 One billion people worldwide still
practise "open defecation" and they need to be told that this
leads to the spread of fatal diseases, U.N. experts said on
Thursday at the launch of a study on drinking water and
sanitation.
"'Excreta', 'faeces', 'poo', I could even say 'shit' maybe,
this is the root cause of so many diseases," said Bruce Gordon,
acting coordinator for sanitation and health at the World Health
Organization.
Societies that practice open defecation - putting them at
risk from cholera, diarrhoea, dysentry, hepatitis A and typhoid
- tend to have large income disparities and the world's highest
numbers of deaths of children under 5 years old.
Attempts to improve sanitation among the poorest have long
focused on building latrines, but the United Nations says that
money literally went down the toilet. Attitudes, not
infrastructure, need to change, it said.
"In all honesty the results have been abysmal," said Rolf
Luyendijk, a statistician at the U.N.'s children's fund UNICEF.
"There are so many latrines that have been abandoned, or
were not used, or got used as storage sheds. We may think it's a
good idea but if people are not convinced that it's a good idea
to use a latrine, they have an extra room."
Many countries have made great progress in tackling open
defecation, with Vietnam and Bangladesh - where more than one in
three people relieved themselves in the open in 1990 - virtually
stamping out the practice entirely by 2012.
The global number has fallen from 1.3 billion in 1990. But
one billion people - 90 percent of them living in rural areas -
"continue to defecate in gutters, behind bushes or in open water
bodies, with no dignity or privacy", the U.N. study said.
The practice is still increasing in 26 countries in
sub-Saharan Africa. Nigeria was the worst offender, with 39
million open defecators in 2012 compared to 23 million in 1990.
INDIA NO.1
Although the prevalence of open defecation is in decline, it
is often common in fast-growing populations, so the total number
of people doing it is not falling so fast, or is even rising.
The country with the largest number of public defecators is
India, which has 600 million. India's relatively "hands off"
approach has long been at odds with the more successful strategy
of neighbouring Bangladesh, which has put a big focus on
fighting water-borne diseases since the 1970s, Luyendijk said.
"The Indian government did provide tremendous amounts,
billions of dollars, for sanitation for the poorest," he said.
"But this was disbursed from the central level to the
provinces and then all the provinces had their own mechanisms of
implementing. And as their own data showed, those billions of
dollars did not reach the poorest," added Luyendijk.
India's government has now woken up to the need to change
attitudes, he said, with a "Take the poo to the loo" campaign
that aims to make open defecation unacceptable, helped by a
catchy Youtube video. here
"What is shocking in India is this picture of someone
practising open defecation and in the other hand having a mobile
phone," said Maria Neira, director of Public Health at the WHO.
Making the practice unacceptable has worked in more than 80
countries, the U.N. says. The goal is to eliminate the practice
entirely by 2025. Poverty is no excuse, the study said, noting
the role of cultural differences.
In the Democratic Republic of Congo, 14 percent of the
population are open defecators. But where the head of the
household is an Animist, the figure is twice as high, at 30
percent. Among households headed by Jehovah's Witnesses, it is
only 9 percent.
