* Leaders urged to prioritise dementia research and funding
* World "empty-handed" in treating Alzheimer's - WHO head
* More than 100 drug failures in past 15 years
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 11 The world needs to fight the
spread of dementia in the same way it mobilised against AIDS, a
British government minister told a special summit on the disease
on Wednesday, saying failure to tackle it would wreck state
health budgets.
Global cases of dementia are expected to treble by 2050, yet
scientists are still struggling to understand the basic biology
of the memory-robbing brain condition, and the medicine cupboard
is bare.
"In terms of a cure, or even a treatment that can modify the
disease, we are empty-handed," World Health Organisation (WHO)
Director-General Margaret Chan told ministers, campaigners,
scientists and drug industry executives from the Group of Eight
leading economies at the summit in London.
British Health Minister Jeremy Hunt said there were lessons
to be learnt from the fight against AIDS, where a 2005 G8 summit
played a key role in pushing for better and more widely
available drugs.
"We have turned the global tide in the battle against AIDS.
Now we need to do it again. We will bankrupt our healthcare
systems if we don't," he said.
Dementia - of which Alzheimer's disease is the most common
form - already affects 44 million people worldwide and this is
set to reach 135 million by 2050, according to new estimates
this month from Alzheimer's Disease International, a non-profit
campaign group.
More than 70 percent of them will be living in poorer
countries with scant access to healthcare.
Experts say many people could avoid dementia by adopting
healthier diets, exercising more, and giving up smoking, but
that what the world badly needs is effective drugs.
It is a decade since the last drug was approved to treat
Alzheimer's, and there is still no treatment that can slow the
progression of the disease. Current drugs can do no more than
ease some of the symptoms of the disorder.
Over the past 15 years more than 100 experimental
Alzheimer's drugs have failed in development, according to the
Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.
DRUG FAILURES
Some companies are still trying to crack the problem, since
the potential prize would be sales running into many billions of
dollars a year.
Merck & Co said on Tuesday it would begin late-stage
trials of a drug designed to block the build up of brain plaques
that are a central feature of the disease, after safety problems
with other similar drugs.
Eli Lilly is starting a new trial of an antibody
treatment that failed in earlier testing but is now being tried
out in patients with mild disease.
Others in the Alzheimer's drug race include Roche,
Johnson & Johnson and Eisai.
Much of the current research is focused on the idea that
early intervention is likely to be a key to success, since once
dementia has developed enough to show serious symptoms, it may
be too late for any medicines to work.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said his country aimed
to double its annual spending by 2025 to more than 130 million
pounds ($214 million), up from a 2015 target of 66 million
pounds.
The hope is that this will encourage other countries to
follow suit, but dementia campaigners argue that spending will
still remain a fraction of that spent on cancer research.
The global cost of dementia is already more than $600
billion, or around 1 percent of global gross domestic product -
and that figure will only increase, according to the WHO's Chan.
"Dementia is costly," she told the summit. "And not only is
it costly, it is a heartbreaking disease."