By Kate Kelland
LONDON, March 12 Older people at risk of
dementia who follow advice on healthy eating, exercise and
brain-training can slow down cognitive decline, particularly in
their ability to organise and regulate thought processes,
researchers said on Thursday.
In the first randomised controlled trial of its kind, the
scientists found that two years of intensive guidance for people
aged 60 to 77 led to some striking differences in the brain's
capabilities in so-called executive function and processing.
While previous research has shown links between cognitive
decline and factors such as diet, heart health and fitness, this
trial was the first using a gold-standard design of a "control"
group versus a "treatment" group to show that addressing those
risk factors might slow or prevent deterioration.
Cognitive decline can be a precursor to dementia, a brain
wasting disease that is becoming ever more prevalent as
populations age.
Cases of Alzheimer's, the most common form, and other types
of dementia are expected to triple to around 135 million
worldwide by 2050, according to the campaign group Alzheimer's
Disease International.
To see whether health guidance might slow cognitive
decline, researchers from Sweden's Karolinska Institute and from
Finland's National Institute for Health and Welfare and
University of Eastern Finland recruited 1,260 60 to 77 year-olds
and randomly allocated half to an intensive guidance group and
half to a control group given only routine health advice.
The study was published in the Lancet medical journal.
The intensive advice consisted of regular meetings over two
years with doctors other health professionals who gave
comprehensive advice on eating healthily, taking exercise
engaging in brain training and having regular tests to check
blood pressure and other risk factors.
After two years, participants' mental functions were scored
using a standard test, the Neuropsychological Test Battery.
Overall scores in the intervention group were 25 percent
higher than in the control group, and for some elements of the
test, such as executive functioning and processing speed, they
were dramatically higher, at 83 percent and 150 percent
respectively.
Miia Kivipelto, a Karolinska institute professor who co-led
the study, said it showed how "an intensive programme aimed at
addressing these risk factors might be able to prevent cognitive
decline in elderly people who are at risk of dementia."
The study participants will now be followed for at least
seven years to see whether the diminished cognitive decline in
the guidance group translates into fewer cases of dementia and
Alzheimer's.