LONDON, Sept 21 One in three people born in
Britain in 2015 will develop dementia, according to an analysis
commissioned by the charity campaign group Alzheimer's Research
UK.
The study, conducted by the Office of Health Economics,
shows "a looming national health crisis as the UK population
ages", the charity said, and underlines the need for global
efforts to develop treatments for the brain-wasting condition.
Dementia already affects some 850,000 people in Britain, and
a total of 35.6 million worldwide, according to the World Health
Organization.
It is caused by brain diseases, most commonly Alzheimer's
disease, which result in the loss of brain cells and affect
memory, thinking, behaviour and the ability to perform everyday
activities.
There is currently no cure for Alzheimer's or other forms of
dementia, and since age is the biggest risk factor, the number
of people with dementia is likely to rise as life expectancy
increases.
"It's wonderful news that each generation is living longer
... but it's important to ensure people can enjoy these extra
years in good health," said Matthew Norton, Alzheimer's Research
UK's head of policy.
Mark Dallas, a neuroscientist at Britain's University of
Reading who specialises in Alzheimer's, said that as well as the
size of the potential problem, this study also highlighted the
gaps in research efforts and funds
"The startling numbers of people born this year that will
be affected by dementia (put) it on a par with other
life-changing diseases," he said. "However for every one
dementia researcher there are five researching cancer. We must
invest in innovative research to redress the balance."
