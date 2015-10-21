MANILA, Oct 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thousands of
people in Asia have been struck by dengue fever in recent
months, putting medical services under strain and highlighting
the need for a long-term strategy to fight the potentially
lethal disease.
The Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and
Vietnam are among countries that have seen significant spikes in
the mosquito-borne disease, while India's capital New Delhi is
in the grip of its worst dengue outbreak in almost 20 years.
Hospitals are overwhelmed as thousands of people with
symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and joint pains seek
treatment, health experts said.
Dengue is the world's fastest-spreading tropical disease,
according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
There is no dedicated treatment for the virus, and sufferers
are generally asked to rest, drink plenty of fluids and take
medication to bring down fever and reduce joint pains.
"Outbreaks like the current dengue cases can have
significant impacts on health systems," said Martin Hibberd,
professor of emerging infectious diseases at the London School
of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
"These patients are acutely ill with severe symptoms and
need to be treated fast to avoid complications."
The size of the outbreak has forced some hospitals to make
tough choices.
In Delhi, a couple jumped to their deaths when their
7-year-old son died of dengue after being refused treatment at a
number of city hospitals which said all their beds were filled
with dengue patients.
News reports followed of other families with acutely ill
children and elderly relatives being turned away from one
hospital after another due to a lack of beds or other
facilities.
EXPLOSIVE GROWTH
Dengue affected only a handful of countries in the 1950s but
is now present in more than 125 - more than malaria,
historically the most notorious mosquito-borne disease.
The WHO estimates that about 50 million new cases of dengue
fever occur each year, but a recent study said the number could
be four times as high due to underreporting.
In the Asia-Pacific region the hot and humid climate and
frequent flooding linked to climate change create ideal breeding
conditions for dengue mosquitoes.
In the Philippines concern is growing that flooding caused
by Typhoon Koppu this week will cause a spike in the number of
dengue cases, already up 32 percent year on year to 108,263 so
far this year, according to the WHO.
In Myanmar, much of which was flooded in July and August,
authorities recorded almost 36,000 cases from January to
September, 200 percent more than in the same period last year
and the highest figure since counting began in 1965, the Myanmar
Times reported.
More than 96,000 cases have been registered so far this year
in Malaysia, up more than 19 percent, according to the WHO.
Health experts say this explosion in dengue cases is closely
linked to a rise in urban living as well as increased movement
of people and goods.
"For dengue to occur you need concentrated areas of people -
it's a city-based disease and a tricky one to eradicate because
the dengue mosquito bites during the day, unlike the malaria
mosquito," said Hibberd.
The dengue mosquito usually lives inside houses or in
courtyards and typically lays its eggs in flower pots or other
places with a water source.
Health experts said that while much attention had focused on
eradicating malaria, which has higher mortality rates, the fight
against dengue lacked a long-term plan and focused on
controlling outbreaks instead.
"It requires a shift in approach from responding to isolated
outbreaks to investment in strategies that cover effective
vector control, access to health services and early clinical
management," said Xavier Castellanos, Asia Pacific regional
director of the International Federation of the Red Cross.
There is no vaccine for dengue yet, but some are undergoing
clinical trials. French drugmaker Sanofi SA hopes to win
approval for the world's first dengue vaccine soon.
(Reporting By Astrid Zweynert, additional reporting by Nita
Bhalla in New Delhi, editing by Tim Pearce. Please credit the
Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)