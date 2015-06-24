TEL AVIV, June 24 NeuroRx Inc said initial
results of a small study show a combination of several drugs can
reduce symptoms of depression and suicidal tendencies in
patients with bipolar disorder and maintain that effect over
time.
The peer-reviewed study of eight patients, elements of which
were published on Wednesday in the Journal of Clinical
Psychiatry, showed a 50 percent reduction in symptoms of
depression and a 75 percent reduction in suicidal tendencies in
people with treatment-resistant bipolar depression.
The patients were treated intravenously with Ketamine
followed by a combination of D-cycloserine, a treatment for
tuberculosis, and mood stabiliser Lurasidone to maintain the
Ketamine effect. The combination is trademarked Cyclurad.
While the use of Ketamine - used mainly as a general
anaesthetic - for rapid reversal of depression is known, though
not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),
its effect is known to be short-lived, NeuroRx said.
This is the first clinical report showing that the Ketamine
effect can potentially be sustained for two months with
additional agents, the company said.
More than 3 million Americans have bipolar depression,
sometimes known as manic depression.
"Despite extensive evidence that 25 to 50 percent of those
with bipolar depression attempt suicide and far too many
succeed, there is currently no FDA-approved treatment for active
suicidality in bipolar depression," said Jonathan Javitt, chief
executive of NeuroRx.
Javitt, who recently moved to Israel, helped develop drugs
for companies such as Merck and Pfizer and served as a White
House healthcare adviser for former presidents Bill Clinton and
George W. Bush.
The study was authored by professors at Columbia University
who were neither funded by nor associated with NeuroRx, which is
based in the United States with a research and development
facility in Israel.
NeuroRx is a privately funded, clinical stage pharmaceutical
company that is developing Cyclurad. One of its investors is
Chaim Hurvitz, whose late father Eli transformed Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries into the world's biggest
generic drugmaker.
Javitt said the next step is a larger scale clinical trial.
Since the treatment is a combination of drugs that are already
cleared by the FDA, the path for regulatory approval is
generally a shorter one than for an entirely new drug, he said.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)