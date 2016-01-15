Jan 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Friday cleared Japan's Olympus Corp's duodenoscope with
changes to the device's design and labeling intended to help
reduce the risk of bacterial infections.
Olympus will voluntarily recall its original model being
used in health care facilities to fix them as quickly as
possible, the regulator said. (1.usa.gov/1Smn8p8)
The FDA in August asked health care facilities using these
and other reusable medical devices to meticulously follow the
cleaning instructions to avoid the spread of superbugs.
Olympus is the biggest maker of the device.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)