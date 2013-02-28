By Debra Sherman
Feb 28 Some medical device manufacturers are
trying to pass on the cost of the new federal tax on medical
devices to hospitals, and a trade group on Thursday said it has
launched a website to identify those companies publicly.
Congress imposed the 2.3 percent tax on the manufacturers as
part of the Affordable Care Act. It is expected to collect more
than $30 billion over the next decade to help extend healthcare
coverage to millions of Americans who would otherwise be
uninsured.
The Healthcare Supply Chain Association, which represents
the biggest group purchasing organizations (GPO) used by
hospitals, on Thursday said the new site,would help raise awareness of efforts by some manufacturers "to
shift costs of the tax directly to hospitals, healthcare
providers, patients and taxpayers."
Most of the companies on its list of "cost-shifting
suppliers" are small and private, but there are some large ones,
including Allergan Inc, Cerner Corp, Waters
Corp, Alere Inc, Invacare Corp, Integra
Lifescience and Staar Surgical Co, Cardica Inc
, Iridex Corp and Misonix Inc.
Medtronic Inc, the world's largest standalone medical
device maker, does not intend to pass on the costs of the tax to
users, Chief Executive Omar Ishrak said in a recent interview.
"We price according to the value of our products," Ishrak
said.
Invacare in a statement said that based on its
interpretation of the regulations, the company expects the
impact of the tax to be less than $1.5 million, adding it
intends to pass the cost on to the market.
Cerner, Integra, Staar Surgical and Waters Inc. declined to
comment. The other companies did not return calls and emails.
"Virtually every public medical device company has guided
2013 earnings to include the full impact of the medtech tax, so
any cost shift is now upside relative to that guidance," Amit
Hazan, an analyst at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, wrote in a
research note.
"However, with GPOs aggressively getting behind the effort
to thwart the cost-shift, it's too early to know how this will
play out," he added. "In fact, since so few companies are listed
thus far, it's not out of the question that their cost-shifting
effort will backfire in terms of their relationships with GPOs
and hospitals."
The American Hospital Association declined to comment on the
issue.
Beverly Slate, director of supply chain operations at
Memorial Health Care System in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and past
president of American Hospital Association, said she has seen
some manufacturers include the device tax as a line item on
their invoice.
"This was not communicated to us in advance," she told
Reuters. "We're not paying it."
She said the practice does not seem broad or widespread, but
it is happening.
"Each company has made their own decision about how they're
going to handle the device tax. And on the flip side, hospitals
are looking at how they respond to it."