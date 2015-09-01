LONDON, Sept 1 Privately held company CeQur,
which is developing the world's first three-day insulin infusion
device for people with type 2 diabetes, has raised $100 million
in a funding round that shows strong investor appetite for hot
medical technology.
The deal is the largest medical technology financing in
Europe since 2006, according to its backers.
The Swiss-headquartered group said it would use the cash
from the so-called series C financing to pay for clinical and
regulatory work, as well as to scale up manufacturing and
commercial operations ahead of the expected launch of its
second-generation PaQ device in 2016.
The patch-like insulin infusion device offers an alternative
to daily insulin injections made by the likes of Novo Nordisk
, Sanofi and Eli Lilly.
The new funding round was led by Woodford Investment
Management and Arthurian Life Sciences. Existing investors
including Endeavour Vision, Schroder & Co Banque and VI Partners
also participated in the round.
CeQur was established in January 2008 and is chaired by Eric
Milledge, who previously worked at Johnson & Johnson for
more than three decades.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)