(Adds dropped word 'five' in lead)
Feb 4 The number of cases of insulin-requiring
type 1 diabetes rose sharply in children under the age of five
in Philadelphia over a two decade span, paralleling increases
seen across the United States and in Europe, according to a U.S.
study.
Researchers whose work appeared in the journal Diabetes Care
found that the number of children under five diagnosed with type
1 diabetes increased 70 percent in 2005 from 1985, when a
registry of such patients was begun.
The number of diagnosed cases among all children up to age
14 rose by 29 percent.
"Why are we seeing this large increase in type 1 diabetes in
very young children? Unfortunately, the answer is we don't
know," said lead author Terri Lipman, a professor at the
University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing.
Of the two most common forms of diabetes, type 2 typically
affects adults who can still produce insulin, but whose bodies
cannot use the hormone to regulate blood sugar. Type 1,
previously known as juvenile diabetes, typically strikes
children whose immune systems have killed off insulin-producing
cells in the pancreas. The disease is usually fatal if left
untreated.
In 1985, according to a registry of Philadelphia children
diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, 13.4 out of every 100,000
children in Philadelphia was newly diagnosed with the disease.
In 2004, the rate was 17.2 cases per 100,000.
Type 1 diabetics must take insulin, but many type 2
diabetics can control the disease with medications, diet and
exercise.
Type 1 diabetes tends to start in adolescence, but experts
said parents need to be aware that toddlers and preschoolers are
also susceptible, given the rising number of cases in very small
children.
Children from Chicago to Colorado to Finland have similarly
increased rates of type 1 diabetes, though the cause eludes
researchers.
"This young group is a mystery," said Carol Levy, a type 1
diabetes specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York who was
not involved in the study.
"Make sure your child has a healthy lifestyle and maintains
normal body weight, whether that's a guarantee we're going to
reduce risk, we don't know at this point.
Several theories vie to explain the recent rise in diabetes
among youth, including vitamin D deficiencies, lack of
breastfeeding and over-hygienic environments that might cause
the immune system to backfire.
"The data is controversial, so that's why I'm certainly very
reluctant to propose a theory when nothing has been proven,"
Lipman told Reuters Health.
It is important to be aware of the symptoms of diabetes,
which can include extreme thirst, bed wetting or accidents in
toilet-trained children or excessively wet diapers in babies,
said Lori Laffel, of the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston.
By the time the disease is diagnosed, many infants and
toddlers are very sick and the degree of illness tends to be
more severe the younger the patient, experts noted.
"The young child isn't able to talk about symptoms," Laffel
said. "A young child may be in diapers, you may not notice
because diapers are often wet."
SOURCE: bit.ly/YGkBuW
(Reporting from New York by Trevor Stokes at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)