June 29 Among people at high risk for diabetes
who get very little exercise, those who manage to walk more
throughout the day are less likely to actually develop the blood
sugar disorder, according to a U.S. study.
Earlier studies have shown that walking more is tied to a
lower risk of diabetes, but few studies have looked into precise
measures of how many steps people take each day, said Amanda
Fretts, lead author of the study and a researcher at the
University of Washington in Seattle.
"Our finding wasn't surprising given that other studies have
shown that even light activity is associated with a lower risk
of diabetes," Fretts wrote in an email to Reuters Health.
To get a better sense of the potential benefits of walking,
Fretts and her colleagues asked more than 1,800 people to wear a
pedometer for a week to tally the number of steps they typically
took each day.
All of them came from native American communities in
Arizona, Oklahoma and North and South Dakota that are known to
have low physical activity levels and high rates of diabetes.
About a quarter of the group were considered to have very
low activity, taking fewer than 3,500 steps a day, while half
took fewer than 7,800 steps a day. One mile is around 2,000
steps and daily walking recommendations typically point to a
minimum of 10,000 steps a day.
At the beginning of the study, none of the participants had
diabetes. But after five years of follow-up, 243 people had the
condition.
About 17 percent of the people in the lowest activity group
developed diabetes, compared to 12 percent of the people who
took more than 3,500 steps a day.
After taking into account people's age, whether they smoked
and other diabetes risk factors, Fretts's steam determined that
people who walked the most were 29 percent less likely to
develop diabetes than those who walked the least.
The findings don't prove that walking more is responsible
for the lower diabetes risk, but Fretts offered some possible
explanations for how walking might help.
"Increased physical activity may prevent weight gain and
promote weight loss, a major determinant of diabetes risk," she
said.
Physical activity also has effects on inflammation, glucose
and other molecules in the body that could help lower diabetes
risk. But she added that the potential benefits of moderate
levels of walking are "only for those who are really inactive to
begin with."
