COPENHAGEN, Sept 16 Novo Nordisk's experimental injectable diabetes drug semaglutide reduced cardiovascular risk by 26 percent in a keenly awaited clinical, according to results released on Friday.

Semaglutide is the third diabetes drug to show such heart benefits, after Novo's own Victoza injection and Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's pill Jardiance.

The results from Novo's SUSTAIN 6 trial were presented on Friday at an annual diabetes meeting in Munich.

Novo intends to file for regulatory approval of semaglutide in the United States and Europe in the last quarter of 2016. Consensus analyst forecasts suggest annual sales could reach $2.2 billion in 2022.

