* Diabetes cases forecast to rise 55 pct to 642 mln by 2040
* Diabetes-related health spending seen hitting $802 bln
By Ben Hirschler
Nov 12 Diabetes experts called on world leaders
on Thursday to use sugar taxes to fight obesity, arguing such a
move would save lives and slash healthcare budgets.
Ahead of a meeting of G20 leaders this weekend, the
International Diabetes Federation (IDF) wants the dual epidemics
of obesity and diabetes to be placed on the global agenda
alongside major geopolitical and financial issues.
With one death every six seconds, diabetes is now a bigger
killer than HIV, tuberculosis and malaria combined. The IDF
estimates that most countries spend between five and 20 percent
of their healthcare budget on the disease.
Type 2 diabetes, which is closely linked to obesity and
sedentary lifestyles, accounts for approximately 90 percent of
cases and is rising fast, particularly in developing economies
where people are shifting to Western diets.
The largest number of diabetics in the world now live in
China.
Diabetes puts not only patients but whole economies at risk,
according to Petra Wilson, chief executive of the IDF, an
umbrella organisation of more than 230 national associations.
She urged leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) of the world's
major advanced and emerging economies, who are meeting in Turkey
on Nov. 15-16, to cooperate in fighting obesity in the same way
as they acted together in the 2008 financial crisis.
Wilson said the call was part of an ongoing IDF campaign and
there was no sign as yet if the G20 would address the topic.
By 2040, one in every 10 adults on the planet are expected
to be diabetic, with cases projected to reach 642 million
against 415 million in 2015 and healthcare spending on diabetes
rising to $802 billion from $673 billion.
Some countries, including Mexico, Chile and France, have
already experimented with different variations of sugar taxation
but there are considerable political obstacles, as well as
resistance from the food industry.
Mexico, for example, has seen calls by some lawmakers for a
halving in the country's sugar tax. British Prime Minister David
Cameron came out a against such a tax last month, despite a
high-profile campaign for a levy on sugary drinks and food.
Wilson, whose immediate focus is on getting governments to
back a tax on sodas and other sugar-sweetened beverages, admits
there are hurdles but argues politicians need to protect public
health by learning the lessons from tobacco.
"It is very well established that heavy taxation on tobacco
and relentless reinforcement of the message that tobacco is
unhealthy has had a very good effect. It is time now we adopted
a similar approach with sugar," she told Reuters.
"It is, of course, more difficult with sugar because whilst
people can live entirely without tobacco, they can't live
entirely without sugar - but humans can live without added
sugars."
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)