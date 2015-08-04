NEW YORK Aug 4 A diet rich in green leafy
vegetables, beans, berries, whole grains and wine can help to
slow normal brain ageing and cognitive decline, researchers said
on Tuesday.
Cognitive decline is a normal part of ageing but a study by
scientists at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago showed
that elderly adults who strictly followed the MIND diet were 7.5
years younger cognitively over a period of nearly five years
than those who adhered the least.
"The study findings suggest that the MIND diet substantially
slows cognitive decline with age," Martha Clare Morris, a
nutritional epidemiologist at Rush University Medical Center,
and her team said in a report in the journal "Alzheimer's &
Dementia."
In an earlier study, the researchers showed that the diet
developed at the Rush University Medical Center may reduce the
risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.
MIND, or Mediterranean-DASH Diet Intervention for
Neurodegenerative Delay, is a hybrid of the Mediterranean diet
rich in olive oil and vegetables and the DASH eating plan
designed to control high blood pressure.
It consists of 15 dietary components and recommends at least
three servings of whole grains, a salad and another vegetable
each day and a glass of wine. Beans and poultry should be eaten
at least twice a week and fish once a week.
Followers of the diet limit the amount of the five unhealthy
food groups - red meat, butter, stick margarine, cheese,
pastries and sweets and fried or fast food - they eat.
The only fruits in the MIND diet are berries.
The researchers tested the cognitive ability of 960 adults
with an average age of 81.4 years at 40 retirement community and
senior public housing units in the Chicago area over a period of
4.7 years. They uncovered a slower decline in mental ability
among the elderly who adhered most closely to the diet.
"Everyone experiences decline with ageing; and Alzheimer's
disease is now the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.
which accounts for 60 to 80 percent of dementia's cases," Morris
said in a statement.
"There is still a great deal of study we need to do in this
area, and I expect that we'll make further modifications as the
science on diet and the brain advances."
