Feb 20 Take another sip of that Diet Coke
without fear that it may be spurring your appetite. Apparently,
diet soda drinkers don't eat any more sugary or fatty foods than
people who stick with water instead, according to a U.S. study.
Some researchers have proposed that drinks sweetened with
artificial sugar might disrupt hormones involved in hunger and
satiety cures, causing people to eat more. Others hypothesized
that diet beverages could boost the drinker's preference for
sweet tastes, translating to more munching on high-calorie
treats.
"Our study does not provide evidence to suggest that a
short-term consumption of diet beverages, compared with water,
increases preferences for sweet foods and beverages," wrote lead
researcher Carmen Piernas in the American Journal of Clinical
Nutrition.
Piernas, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel
Hill Gillings School of Global Public Health, and her
colleagues, looked at 318 overweight or obese adults in North
Carolina, all of whom said they consumed at least 280 calories'
worth of drinks each day.
One third of the participants were advised to substitute at
least two daily servings of sugary beverages with water. Another
third was instructed to substitute diet drinks, including Diet
Coke and Diet Lipton Tea.
"Artificial sweeteners are a lot sweeter than regular sugar,
on the order of 250 times sweeter, so that's where the concerns
came from," said Vasanti Malik, a nutrition researcher from the
Harvard School of Public Health, who was not part of the study.
After three and six months, people reported their food and
beverage intake on two different days in detail. A previous
publication showed that participants in both groups lost weight.
According to the new report, water and diet beverage
drinkers reduced their average daily calories relative to the
start of the study, from between 2,000 and 2,300 calories to
1,500 to 1,800 calories. At both time points, people in the two
groups were eating a similar amount of total calories,
carbohydrates, fat and sugar.
Six months in, the only differences were that members of the
water group ate more fruit and vegetables, and people randomized
to diet beverages ate fewer desserts, compared to their diet
habits at the study's onset.
"That's sort of the opposite of what you would expect if
consumption of diet soda increased the preference for sweets,"
Malik told Reuters health.
Some studies have suggested an increased risk of cancer tied
to certain artificial sweeteners, but convincing evidence is
lacking, Malik said.
In addition, a French study, which appeared in the same
journal, found that Frenchwomen who drank beverages sweetened
with either real or fake sugar were more likely to be diagnosed
with diabetes over 14 years than those who stuck with water.
Piernas warned that everyone in her study was heavy and
trying to lose weight, so the findings may not apply to
normal-weight people who drink a lot of diet beverages.
"We're trying to reduce sugar-sweetened beverage intake in
the population for obesity, so the next logical question is,
what substitutes can be used?" Malik said.
"I think (diet drinks) can be consumed in moderation, along
with other beverages - water, coconut water, sparkling water,
that type of thing."
The research was partially funded by Nestle Waters USA,
which provided the water used in the study.
SOURCE: bit.ly/139RaOO
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)