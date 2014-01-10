LONDON Jan 10 Resolutions to lose weight are
often made in January yet almost as frequently abandoned as
heavy hopefuls find diets that demand fasting, virtually no
carbs or liquid food shakes notoriously hard to stick to.
But even "fad" diets can lead to a slimmer, lighter New Year
for those whose resolve remains robust, according to doctors and
nutritionists analysing them.
Gathering for a London conference to review evidence behind
popular weight loss diets - at just the time of year when
slimming ideas are in peak demand - specialists concluded that
food fads such as the hunter-gatherer "Paleo" plan or the 5:2
diet can deliver. But it's hard work.
"If it was easy, our species would have died out years ago.
As humans we have a default to eat," said Gary Frost, a
professor and chair of nutrition and dietetics at Imperial
College London.
The results of that default are looming large in a global
"wave of obesity", he said.
According to the World Health Organisation, worldwide
obesity - defined as having a body mass index of more than 30 -
has nearly doubled since 1980. The latest global figure is that
in 2008, more than 1.4 billion adults were overweight.
WAVE OF OBESITY
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, almost 36 percent of American adults are obese and
almost 70 percent are either obese or overweight. In Britain, a
government health study predicts 60 percent of men, 50 percent
of women and 25 percent of children will be obese by 2050.
Against this background, experts say the search for
effective diets must always take account of how easy it is for
people to understand and follow, and how likely they are to
abide by its restrictions.
Michelle Harvie, a research dietician from the Genesis
Prevention Centre at Britain's University Hospital of South
Manchester, said that on this front, fasting diets - sometimes
called intermittent diets - can be successful.
"Energy restriction is difficult to maintain over the long
term and people tend to find it easier to follow a diet with
intermittent energy restriction," she said.
She said that while a regular weight loss plan might require
the dieter to take in 25 percent fewer calories, intermittent
diets may suggest two days of a 75 percent calorie cut
interspersed with five days of normal healthy eating.
But the key to these diets - such as the 5:2 diet in which
followers eat as little as 400 calories on two "fasting" days
per week - is that dieters won't succeed if they "pig out" and
eat whatever they want on non-fasting days.
Harvie's research shows those who succeed in losing weigh on
these diets find the fasting days lead them to also have a lower
food intake on normal days - leading to lower calorie intake
overall.
HUNTING FOR FOOD
Mark Berry, head of plant biology and biochemistry at the
consumer company Unilever's research and development
unit, says there are also positive signs in data from studies of
"Palaeolithic" or stone-age diets - plans designed to mimic the
diet of pre-agricultural hunter-gatherers of that era.
A sign of its current popularity is that "Paleo diet" was
one of the most "Googled" terms of 2013. The idea is based
around foods that can be hunted, fished or foraged for - meat,
seafood, eggs, nuts, seeds, fruits and vegetables.
Berry said his research showed little impact on glucose
response in the body in people eating a Palaeolithic diet, but
did find a significant impact on hormones that signal satiety
and tell the brain the eater is full.
Alexandra Johnstone of the Rowett Institute of Nutrition and
Health, who has been looking into high protein and low
carbohydrate diets such as the Atkins diet, said these also had
a significant impact on fullness feelings - giving them the
potential to help dieters control appetite and lose weight.
"The high satiety effects of increased protein in the diet
seems to be a contributing factor to the success of
high-protein, low-carbohydrate diets," she said.
Johnstone cited data showing the amount of weight lost on
high-protein diets is around double that lost on a comparable
low-fat diet at the six-month mark.
But there is little difference in weight loss after one
year, as dieters often lose momentum and their resolve to slim
down fades. "There's no magic bullet," she said.
Judy Buttriss, head of the British Nutrition Foundation,
said the evidence for popular diets was clearly nuanced. While
there are several that can be used as tools for effective weight
loss and maintenance, she said "there's currently no evidence
that one is any better than another in the long term".