Nov 28 Primary care doctors in the United States
don't seem to be reaping the rewards of rising health care costs
where it counts - in their paychecks, according to a study.
The findings, which appeared in the Journal of the American
Medical Association, could have implications for what some
predictions say will be a primary care shortage in some parts of
the United States in the coming years.
Researchers found that since the late 1980s, the average
doctor's earnings have grown more slowly than the salaries of
other health professionals, such as pharmacists, dentists and
registered nurses.
"It is possible that there are some specialities that have
done extremely well in the past 10 or 15 years," said health
policy researcher Amitabh Chandra from Harvard University, who
worked on the study.
"In terms of the experience of the median doctor, the median
doctor is not at the heart of all the cost growth we're seeing
in America," he added.
"Median" doctors were the ones in the middle of the salary
range.
For their study, Chandra and his colleagues analyzed data
from a nationally-representative survey of American's
occupations and earnings conducted every year between 1987 and
2010. Each round included people older than 35 from 60,000
different households.
Over the 14-year study, 30,556 health professionals were
surveyd, including 6,258 doctors.
Between 1987-1990 and 2006-2010, the median doctor's annual
earnings grew from $143,963 to $157,751 - a difference of 9.6
percent. That was after taking into account any salary
differences based on gender, age and location.
By contrast, the average pharmacist's earnings increased by
44 percent, from $70,341 to $101,279, and the average dentist's
by 23 percent, from $105,511 to $129,795.
Looking closer, the study team found that doctors' salaries
grew between 1987-1990 and 1996-2000, but then were stagnant
over the next decade, a time when other health professionals
continued to get bigger paychecks.
Because the earnings reflect pay for doctors in the middle
of the salary pack, Chandra said the slow growth probably
represents patterns for primary care doctors rather than
specialists - and earnings for some "procedure-driven
specialities," such as cardiology, may have grown a lot.
Medicare payment cuts, as well as tougher bargaining by
insurance companies, may be partly to blame for the "sluggish"
growth in the primary care field, he added.
In addition, more women and minorities are becoming doctors
- and research has suggested they make less money than white,
male physicians, said Bob Konrad from the University of North
Carolina at Chapel Hill, who has studied doctor salaries.
He added that the new findings may also not tell the whole
story for primary care doctors. Recently, employers have started
offering to pay off more of new doctors' college and medical
school debt as a way of luring top candidates - but these
benefits would not show up on their paychecks.
Chandra said the study may have implications for parts of
the nation that are facing a shortage of primary care doctors.
"If as a country we want more people to go into primary
care, this anemic, jaundiced earnings growth is not going to be
a motivator," he said.
