March 18 For people with the chronic liver
infection hepatitis C, heavy drinking is an obvious no-no. But a
U.S. study linked even moderate alcohol consumption with an
increased risk of death - and not just from liver disease.
The findings, published in Alimentary Pharmacology &
Therapeutics, support what liver specialists typically recommend
- that people with hepatitis C should limit their alcohol use,
said Zobair Younossi, the study's lead author and chair of
medicine at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia.
"Patients with Hepatitis C should not really drink."
But the reality is that people with hepatitis C have higher
rates of alcohol use than people without the liver disease, said
Rae Jean Proeschold-Bell, a hepatitis C researcher at Duke
University in Durham, North Carolina.
"What this study shows is ... truly, even what might be
considered a moderate and safe amount of alcohol use in people
without hepatitis C is dangerous to your health if you have it,"
added Proeschold-Bell, who was not part of the study.
Doctors have known that excessive drinking can exacerbate
liver disease caused by hepatitis C, but there's some debate
about whether less frequent drinking would have a similar
effect.
Younossi and his colleagues looked to a large national
survey on health and lifestyle that tracked people for several
years, comparing 8,767 people without hepatitis C to 218 people
with the disease.
The survey tracked the participants for 13 to 14 years.
During that period, 19 percent of those with hepatitis C and 11
percent of those without the infection died.
Younossi's team found that people with hepatitis C who drank
excessively - three or more drinks a day - were five times more
likely to die than heavy drinkers who were not infected.
That result was not surprising. But people infected with
hepatitis C who had up to two drinks a day were also twice as
likely to die during the study than those with similar drinking
habits who were not infected.
"What is incredibly striking is liver-related death in
patients with hepatitis C who even drink moderately," Younossi
said, with the risk of liver-related death among people with
hepatitis C who drank moderately 74 times that of similar people
without hepatitis C.
Those moderate drinkers with the virus were also nearly
three times more likely to die of "all causes," the researchers
reported.
"A drink a day is not OK," Younossi told Reuters Health.
"Even a moderate amount of alcohol use in the setting of
hepatitis C can increase the risk of death and liver-related
mortality specifically."
