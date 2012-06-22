June 22 Many people convicted of drunk driving
appear to have a lifelong struggle with risky drinking habits,
and using their conviction as a way of getting them into
treatment could have long-lasting benefits, according to a U.S.
study.
In interviews with 700 adults with a drunk-driving
conviction, researchers found that nearly half had either been
drinking heavily for the long haul, or had fallen back into
heavy drinking after trying to cut down for a time, according to
their report in the journal Addiction.
What's more, between one-fifth and one-third of those
chronically risky drinkers met the definitions for alcohol or
drug dependence, or for mental health conditions like depression
and post-traumatic stress disorder.
"A DWI (driving while intoxicated) conviction identifies
people at risk," said study leader Sandra Lapham, at the
Behavioral health Research Center of the Southwest in
Albuquerque, New Mexico.
"It's a red flag, and an opportunity to intervene."
Some DWI offenders with drinking problems may not believe
anything is wrong. Others may want help, but can't pay for it,
she added.
Lapham's team interviewed 696 New Mexico adults who'd been
convicted of DWI about 15 years earlier, asking them about their
lifetime drinking patterns.
Women were considered "risky" drinkers if they habitually
had more than seven drinks per week or four or more on any given
day. For men, the limits were more than 14 drinks per week or
five or more drinks a day.
Overall, 13 percent of the participants had varying drinking
patterns throughout their lives. Another 14 percent said they
had managed to cut down from heavy drinking to more moderate
levels and keep it that way.
And 21 percent said they'd become abstinent, after some
period of risky drinking.
But nearly half the group had ongoing struggles. Nineteen
percent reported a "Lifetime" of risky drinking and one-quarter
said they'd gone back to risky drinking after trying to quit or
cut back.
Those people, the study found, had high rates of alcohol or
drug dependence as well as other mental health disorders, like
depression.
These are people who need "intensive treatment," Lapham said
- and getting them into treatment at the time of a DWI
conviction could have the bonus of protecting other drivers and
pedestrians, since DWI offenders have a high risk of repeat
offenses.
"It's a difficult problem with no easy answer," Lapham
added.
