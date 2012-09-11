Sept 11 People who drink heavily - at least four
drinks a day - may be at risk of suffering a brain hemorrhage at
a relatively early age, according to a French study.
Researchers whose findings were published in the journal
Neurology focused on drinking habits among people who had
suffered an intracerebral hemorrhage, a type of stroke where
ruptured blood vessels leak blood into the brain.
Among the 540 patients they followed, one-quarter were heavy
drinkers before the stroke. Their brain hemorrhage typically
struck at the age of 60, versus age 74 among patients who were
not heavy drinkers.
"Chronic heavy alcohol intake increases the risk of bleeding
at a very young age," said senior researcher Charlotte
Cordonnier, at the University of Lille Nord de France.
Heavy drinkers were not only younger when they had their
stroke, but they were also relatively healthy and less likely to
have any history of heart disease, stroke or "mini-stroke"
symptoms compared to patients who were not heavy drinkers.
Besides suffering brain hemorrhages at a younger age, some
of the big drinkers in the study also had a worse prognosis.
When the stroke occurred in a deep part of the brain, heavy
drinkers younger than 60 were more likely to die within two
years - more than half, as opposed to one third of those who did
not drink heavily.
Larry Goldstein, a neurologist not involved in the study,
said the findings cannot prove that heavy drinking itself caused
strokes at an earlier age.
"There may be other things these individuals were doing that
would affect their risk," said Goldstein, director of the Duke
Stroke Center in Durham, North Carolina, and a spokesperson for
the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.
He pointed out that the heavy drinkers were often smokers as
well, with 42 percent smoking compared to 12 percent of the
other patients. There may have been additional, unmeasured
factors as well.
Still, heavy drinking has long been considered a risk factor
for strokes, and Goldstein said there are reasons to believe
that heavy drinking itself is the problem.
Heavy drinking can feed high blood pressure and may also
affect the blood's ability to clot, which could raise the odds
of a hemorrhagic-type stroke.
In this study, heavy drinkers had lower levels of certain
substances that allow blood to clot, though those levels were
still within normal range.
Even when the researchers accounted for factors such as
smoking habits, the heavy drinkers were twice as likely to die.
The bottom line, according to Goldstein, is that moderation
is the way to go.
"Excessive alcohol consumption is bad for your brain, in a
number of ways," he said.
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)