Aug 24 Elderly drivers are no more likely to die
on the road than those in their 20s, according to a UK study
that looked at fatal road accidents over a 20-year period.
There has been a shift in recent years in both the United
Kingdom and the United States toward more demanding licensing
renewal processes for older adults, who are often assumed to be
more dangerous on the road than younger drivers due to reduced
eyesight and cognitive abilities.
"The focus is usually on older drivers as a danger to
themselves and other drivers," said Jonathan Rolison, who led
the study at the University of Plymouth in the UK.
For the study, which appeared in the Journal of the American
Geriatrics Society, Rolison and his colleagues reviewed UK
police records on all fatal road accidents reported between 1989
and 2009.
They found that the risk of dying behind the wheel was
similar for older adult drivers and young people every time they
got in the car. Thirteen in 100 million driving trips ended in
fatality among those under 29 years of age, compared to 14 in
100 million trips for people over 70.
The elderly still accounted for fewer driver deaths overall.
In 2009, when 1,138 people died behind the wheel, one in 10 was
over age 70, while younger drivers accounted for one in four of
those deaths.
For both drivers and passengers, risks were highest at both
ends of the age spectrum and dipped among middle-aged people.
Researchers also looked at figures for those struck and
killed while walking - and found that the risk of being killed
as a pedestrian was five times higher for older people than for
the young.
Among older adults, 23 trips in every 100 million were
fatal, and they accounted for 37 percent of all pedestrian
deaths in 2009.
"Assessing whether older adults can drive is important, but
the problem is it leads to policies which are becoming tighter
and tighter and distracts us from older adults at risk as
pedestrians," Rolison said.
"Older adults in a way are the ideal drivers, as they
control their exposure to risk ... If it's a rainy day, the
older adults will stay at home, whereas people in middle-age
groups still have to go to work or drop kids off at school."
Other experts agreed that more attention should be given to
keeping older people safe as passengers and pedestrians, rather
than restricting them as drivers, and that with baby boomers
aging, now is the time to focus on making pathways and
transportation areas more safe.
"You shouldn't assume that your granddad should avoid
getting behind the wheel because he won't necessarily be safer
walking down the street," said Rolison.
SOURCE: bit.ly/OanJJb
(Reporting from New York by Natasja Sheriff, editing by Elaine
Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)