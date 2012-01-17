Jan 17 The number of U.S. children being
hospitalized after nearly drowning is half what it was nearly
two decades ago, according to a study that suggests public
health campaigns about drowning risks may be working.
Researchers, whose work was published in Pediatrics, found
that hospitalization rates dropped for both boys and girls, and
in all age groups, from babies to teenagers.
The results are also consistent with recent research
suggesting that fewer children are dying from drowning now than
in the past.
"I think there have been some very good efforts ... to try
to educate parents on the importance of helping to prevent
drowning at all points in childhood development," said Stephen
Bowman, from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
in Baltimore, who led the study.
Those efforts include encouraging parents to install fences
around backyard pools and to make sure children wear life
preservers in open water.
Bowman and his colleagues used a national database that
included information on eight million people admitted to about
1,000 hospitals annually to estimate the total number of
children in the United States hospitalized for near-drowning.
In 1993, they calculated that an estimated 3,623 children
and teens aged 19 and under were admitted to the hospital after
nearly drowning -- a number that fell to 1,781 in 2008.
That works out to between four and five of every 100,000
U.S. youth being hospitalized annually in the early study years,
down to two to three per 100,000 in the most recent years.
The researchers reported that the drop was due largely to a
decreasing number of hospitalizations in southern and western
states, though more children are still hospitalized for
near-drowning in those regions than in the Midwest and
Northeast.
Based on their findings, they also estimated that the number
of children who died after being hospitalized fell from roughly
359 in 1993 to 207 in 2008.
While the findings can't attribute the decline to any one
specific public health intervention, they do suggest that parent
education efforts are starting to work, said Gary Smith, head of
the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide
Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
"This trend, this was really remarkable," said Smith, who is
also the president of the Child Injury Prevention Alliance and
was not involved in the study.
But he added that much still needs to be done.
"While this study shows we're making really good progress,
especially in the western and southern regions of our country,
we have some sobering data still that this remains one of the
leading causes of death among children," he added.
SOURCE: bit.ly/jsoh2P
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)