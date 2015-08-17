Aug 17 Manufacturers of medical devices linked
to recent superbug outbreaks at U.S. hospitals skirted a host of
testing, manufacturing and reporting requirements, the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration said in warning letters to the companies
released on Monday.
The letters, sent on Aug. 12, cite Olympus Corp
Pentax Medical and Fujifilm Holdings Corp with multiple
violations found during inspections of their U.S. and foreign
facilities.
Violations range from not properly evaluating cleaning,
sterilization and testing procedures to failure to report
infections and other problems. Fujifilm and Pentax were also
cited for violations in their marketing applications for the
devices, known as duodenoscopes.
"The FDA takes these violations very seriously and will
continue to monitor these firms to ensure they take appropriate
corrective action," the agency said in a statement. "However,
currently available information indicates that the benefits of
these devices continue to outweigh the risks in appropriately
selected patients."
The reusable devices are flexible instruments snaked down a
patient's throat to diagnose or treat disorders of the
gastrointestinal tract. About 500,000 of the procedures take
place every year in the United States.
The FDA first warned of their potential to transmit
antibiotic-resistant germs in 2009. Since then duodenoscopes
have been implicated in superbug outbreaks at multiple U.S.
hospitals, including one last year that may have exposed 179
patients at UCLA's Ronald Reagan Medical Center.
The FDA conducted inspections at all three companies'
facilities earlier this year. In addition to testing and
reporting violations the agency found that Pentax and Fujifilm
had failed to apply for proper approval of one or more devices.
Fujifilm claimed that its ED-530XT device was very similar
to the ED-450XT5, which had been cleared by the FDA. Device
makers are not required to file for separate clearance of a
device if changes made are minor. But they must explain, in a
document kept on file should the FDA ever want to see it, why
they did not file for clearance.
In the case of Fujifilm's device, the FDA determined that
there were significant differences between the ED-450XT5 and the
ED-530XT and that a new 510(k) application was needed to
demonstrate that the device was safe and effective and that it
was substantially equivalent to a legally marketed device.
The FDA is also examining Pentax's justifications for not
filing for 510(k) clearance of its ED-3670TK scope and changes
made to its ED-3490TK device.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bill Rigby)