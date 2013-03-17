March 18 If you're watching TV, stay away from
the pretzels or chips, alluring as the temptation may be.
People who eat meals or snacks while watching TV, playing
games or reading tend to consume more calories in a sitting, and
especially later in the day, according to a UK review of two
dozen past studies.
"Some studies have individually shown this before, but the
evidence has never been put together," said lead author Eric
Robinson from the University of Liverpool, who said the amount
consumed could rise by up to 50 percent with distracted eating.
But while distracted eating can really up the calorie count,
summoning up memories of what was eaten in a previous meal
decreased the amount of food eaten later.
Researchers, whose findings appeared in the American Journal
of Clinical Nutrition, broadly categorized eating patterns as
"attentive," such as sitting quietly and recording what was
eaten during a meal, or the exact opposite - "distracted."
Distracted eaters do not pay close attention to food and are not
as aware of how much they have eaten.
"Even though we make decisions about what and when to eat
with apparent ease all the time, these decisions are actually
very complex and can be easily disrupted," said Suzanne Higgs, a
study co-author and psychologist at the University of Birmingham
in the UK.
Robinson and his colleagues searched the scientific
literature and found 24 studies conducted between 1997 and 2011
that met their main criterion of involving an experimenter who
actively manipulated participants' attention, memory and
awareness of eating food.
All of the studies were tightly controlled and monitored,
but each had different methods of manipulating participants'
attention and awareness.
For example, in one study adult men and women watched
television while eating. In another, participants snacked on
pistachio nuts and experimenters immediately removed the nut
shells from view.
The experiments ranges in size from 14 participants to 122,
and 18 of the 24 studies were done with university students as
subjects. Nearly all of the men and women in the experiments
were normal weight, rather than overweight or obese.
The analysis suggests statistically significant differences
between participants who ate attentively and those who ate while
distracted, Higgs said.
On average, eating while distracted increased the amount
eaten by about 10 percent. But it also increased the amount a
person ate at a later meal by more than 25 percent.
In contrast, enhancing memories of food consumed at an
earlier meal reduced the amount consumed at a subsequent meal by
about 10 percent. Enhancing awareness of the food being consumed
at the current meal did not, however, change how people ate at
that meal.
Still, in light of the overall results, the authors think
that attentive eating techniques could be incorporated into
weight loss regimens as an alternative to intense calorie
counting, such as developing a mobile phone app that prompts
people to eat with more attention and awareness.
But practices similar to attentive eating have been part of
weight loss programs for decades, said Michael Lower of Drexel
University, who was not involved in the study.
"The learned habits tend to dissipate after the program ends
and most individuals regain the weight they lost," he said.
(Reporting from New York by Kathleen Raven at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)