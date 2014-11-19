(In para 8, corrects number of Ebola cases reported by WHO)
* Impact likely closer to bottom end of $3-$32 bln range
* African tourism has been "ravaged" by Ebola
* Lower oil prices a concern for fiscal stability
By Joe Brock
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19 The cost of the Ebola
epidemic on Sub-Saharan Africa's economy is likely to be closer
to $3-$4 billion, rather than a worst case scenario of $32
billion, the World Bank's chief economist for the continent said
on Wednesday.
Francisco Ferreira told a lecture in Johannesburg that
successful containment of Ebola in some West African countries
made its gloomiest forecasts less likely, although economic
damage could still escalate if there was any complacency.
"The risk of the highest case of economic impact of Ebola
has been reduced because of the success of containment in some
countries. It has not gone to zero because a great level of
preparedness and focus is still needed," Ferreira said.
"I would say the outlook has moved closer to the lower case
of $3-$4 billion, than the upper case ($32 billion)," he added.
Ferreira said, however, that the Ebola crisis had already
ravaged tourism in Africa because the "fear factor" kept
visitors away from countries even where there had been no cases
of the virus, like Kenya and South Africa.
In a report in October on the possible economic impact of
the Ebola epidemic, the World Bank had said that if the virus
spread significantly outside the epicentre states of Guinea,
Sierra Leone and Liberia, this could potentially cost Africa
tens of billions of dollars in disrupted cross-border trade,
supply chains and tourism.
The bank said a scaled-up global response was needed to
prevent this worst case scenario. Since then, the United Nations
has led international efforts to send more medical personnel to
the Ebola zone and increase funding to fight the worst recorded
outbreak of the deadly haemorrhagic virus.
The latest WHO Ebola tally on Nov. 14 reported 5,177 deaths
out of 14,413 cases, mostly in the three worst-hit countries.
Ferreira also highlighted a more than 30 percent drop in
global oil prices since June as a major concern for the fiscal
stability in African oil producers, particularly the continent's
largest crude exporter, Nigeria.
