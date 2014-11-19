* Impact likely closer to $3-$4 billion-region's chief
By Joe Brock
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 19
epidemic for Sub-Saharan Africa's economy is likely to be closer
to $3 billion-$4 billion and not the worst-case scenario of $32
billion, the World Bank's chief economist for the continent said
on Wednesday.
Francisco Ferreira said in a lecture in Johannesburg that
successful containment of Ebola in some West African countries
made the gloomiest forecasts less likely, but the economic
damage could still escalate if there was any complacency.
"The risk of the highest case of economic impact of Ebola
has been reduced because of the success of containment in some
countries. It has not gone to zero because a great level of
preparedness and focus is still needed," Ferreira said.
"I would say the outlook has moved closer to the lower case
of $3-$4 billion, than the upper case," he said.
In a report in October, the World Bank said that if the
Ebola epidemic spread significantly outside the epicentre states
of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, the potential cost for
Africa in disrupted cross-border trade, supply chains and
tourism could amount to tens of billions of dollars.
One specific estimate provided by the bank said the regional
impact could reach $32.6 billion by the end of 2015 in the worst
case scenario.
The bank said a scaled-up global response was needed to
prevent this happening. Since then, the United Nations has led
international efforts to send more medical personnel to the
Ebola zone and increase funding to fight the worst recorded
outbreak of the deadly haemorrhagic virus.
The latest WHO Ebola tally on Nov. 14 reported 5,177 deaths
out of 14,413 cases, mostly in the three worst-hit countries.
IMPACT ON FOOD SECURITY, WORK
The World Bank says the impact on the three most affected
economies has already been severe, hitting everything from food
output to employment levels.
In Liberia, nearly half of those working when the outbreak
was first detected in March no longer have jobs as of early
November, according to a separate World Bank report on
Wednesday, based on surveys carried out via mobile phones.
"Even those living in the most remote communities in
Liberia, where Ebola has not been detected, are suffering the
economic side effects of this terrible disease," Ana Revenga,
Senior Director of the Poverty Global Practice at the World Bank
Group, said in a statement accompanying the report.
"Relief efforts must focus not only on those directly
affected by the virus, but also on those in the poorest
communities for whom market access, mobility, and food security
continue to get worse," she said.
More than 90 percent of those surveyed in Liberia worried
that their household would not have enough to eat.
The World Bank Group is mobilising nearly $1 billion in
financing for the countries worst hit by the Ebola crisis.
Ferreira said that the Ebola crisis had already ravaged
tourism in Africa because the "fear factor" kept visitors away
from countries even where there had been no cases of the virus,
like Kenya and South Africa.
He also highlighted a more than 30 percent drop in global
oil prices since June as a major concern for the fiscal
stability of African oil producers, particularly the continent's
largest crude exporter, Nigeria.
