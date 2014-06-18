DAKAR, June 18 The death toll from an outbreak
of Ebola in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone has hit 337 since
February, according to the latest figures from the U.N. World
Health Organisation issued on Wednesday.
The update said 47 new cases and 14 new deaths were reported
across the region over the last week, a further sign that the
weak local health systems are failing to stamp out the disease
despite international experts being dispatched to help out.
According to the WHO, Guinea remains the most affected
country with 264 Ebola-related deaths. However, the tolls in
Sierra Leone and Liberia have recently spiked, hitting 49 and
24, respectively.
(Reporting by David Lewis and Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel
Flynn)