(Adds WHO spokesperson)
DAKAR, June 18 The death toll from an outbreak
of Ebola in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone has hit 337 since
February, the U.N. World Health Organisation said on Wednesday,
as weak local health services struggle to contain the highly
contagious disease.
WHO said 47 new cases and 14 deaths had been reported in the
region in the last week alone, months after international
experts were first sent to help tackle the widest-spread
outbreak of Ebola recorded in Africa.
Guinea remains worst affected, with 264 Ebola-related
deaths, the WHO data showed, but the toll in Sierra Leone and
Liberia has recently spiked, hitting 49 and 24 respectively.
WHO has tried to coordinate the regional response but
imposing the restrictions needed to control such an infectious
disease has proven difficult. WHO said last month an earlier dip
in cases masked the seriousness of the outbreak.
WHO's spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said more work needed to be
done in tracing possible victims and ensuring more people report
to health facilities to increase their chances of recovery and
avoid infecting others.
The outbreak has been made more complicated because it
involves multiple locations in 3 countries, and frequent
cross-border movements by people, she said.
"This makes this one of the most challenging Ebola outbreaks
ever," she said by email.
Guinea's new cases were reported in Gueckedou, a remote
southeast region where the outbreak was first confirmed, but
also in Boffa, hundreds of kilometres (miles) to the northwest
of the capital city Conakry.
Liberia reported four deaths in its capital Monrovia on
Tuesday, the first to be confirmed in the sprawling ramshackle
seaside city.
Sierra Leone's toll has risen rapidly since it confirmed its
first deaths in late May.
The outbreak has led to some restrictions on flights and
trade in the region but international mining firms operating in
the three countries say operations have not yet been affected.
Discovered in 1976 after an outbreak in the Democratic
Republic of Congo, Ebola has a fatality rate of up to 90 percent
and there is no vaccine and no known cure.
The virus initially causes raging fever, headaches, muscle
pain, conjunctivitis and weakness, before moving into more
severe phases of causing vomiting, diarrhoea and haemorrhages.
