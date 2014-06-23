* MSF says teams at limits of capacity to help countries
* Disease identified in over 60 locations in three countries
* WHO toll rises to 350 dead
(Adds Guinea government reaction)
By Matthew Mpoke Bigg and David Lewis
ACCRA/DAKAR, June 23 An Ebola epidemic in
Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone is out of control and requires
massive resources from governments and aid agencies to prevent
it spreading further, medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières
said on Monday.
In its latest report on the crisis, the U.N. World Health
Organisation said the regional death toll had reached 350 since
February. The crisis is already the deadliest outbreak since
Ebola first emerged in central Africa in 1976.
The disease has not previously occurred in the West Africa
region and local people remain frightened of it and view health
facilities with suspicion. This makes it harder to bring it
under control, MSF said in a statement.
At the same time, MSF said, a lack of understanding has
meant people continue to prepare corpses and attend funerals of
Ebola victims, leaving them vulnerable to a disease transmitted
by touching victims or through bodily fluids.
"The epidemic is out of control," said Bart Janssens, MSF
director of operations. "With the appearance of new sites in
Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, there is a real risk of it
spreading to other areas."
Civil society groups, governments and religious authorities
have also failed to acknowledge the scale of the epidemic and as
a result few prominent figures are promoting the fight against
the disease, the statement said.
"Ebola is no longer a public health issue limited to Guinea.
It is affecting the whole of West Africa," said Janssens, urging
WHO, affected countries and their neighbours to deploy more
resources especially trained medical staff.
Guinea's health minister rejected the MSF statement, saying
it did not reflect the reality of the situation in the country.
"Today we have all our contacts under control and we are
monitoring them regularly," Remy Lamah told Reuters.
Lamah said the only pocket of the country that remained a
concern was a handful of villages on the Liberia and Sierra
Leone border where people were resisting efforts to fight the
disease due to local and traditional beliefs.
"Even there we are making progress," he said.
Ebola has a fatality rate of up to 90 percent and there is
no vaccine and no known cure. The virus initially causes raging
fever, headaches, muscle pain, conjunctivitis and weakness,
before moving into more severe phases with vomiting, diarrhoea
and haemorrhages.
MSF has treated some 470 patients, 215 of them confirmed
cases, in specialised centres in the region but the organisation
said it had reached the limit of its capacity.
Patients have been identified in more than 60 locations
across the three countries making it harder to curb the
outbreak. All three countries recorded new cases between June 15
and 19, according to the latest WHO report.
Sierra Leone, which did not confirm Ebola in the country
until late last month, was the most affected with 39 new cases
and eight new deaths, mostly in the Kailahun district near its
border with Guinea and Liberia, WHO said.
WHO said it was working with all three governments to
improve coordination and communication across the region.
West African health ministers are due to meet in Ghana on
July 2 to improve the regional response.
(Additional reporting by Saliou Samb in Conakry; Writing by
David Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)