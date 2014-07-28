MONROVIA, July 27 The Liberian government on
Sunday closed most of the West African nation's border crossings
and introduced stringent health measures to curb the spread of
the deadly Ebola virus that has killed at least 660 people
across the region.
The new measures announced by the government on Sunday came
as Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone struggle to contain the
worst outbreak yet of the virus.
Speaking at a task force meeting, Liberia President Ellen
Johnson Sirleaf said the government is doing everything to fight
the virus including inspecting and testing all outgoing and
incoming passengers by Liberia's airport authority.
"All borders of Liberia will be closed with the exception of
major entry points. At these entry points, preventive and
testing centres will be established, and stringent preventive
measures to be announced will be scrupulously adhered to," she
said.
Ebola can kill up to 90 percent of those who catch it,
although the fatality rate of the current outbreak is around 60
percent. Highly contagious, especially in the late stages, its
symptoms include vomiting and diarrhoea as well as internal and
external bleeding.
Under the new measures, public gatherings such as marches,
demonstrations and promotional advertisements also will be
restricted.
The outbreak has placed a great strain on the health systems
of some of Africa's poorest countries.
"No doubt, the Ebola virus is a national health problem. And
as we have also begun to see, it attacks our way of life, with
serious economic and social consequences," Sirleaf said in a
statement.
Still, despite efforts to fight the disease, the virus
continues to spread. A 33-year-old American doctor working for
relief organisation Samaritan's Purse in Liberia tested positive
for the disease on Saturday.
The charity said on Sunday a second American, who was
helping a team treating Ebola patients at a case management
centre in Monrovia had also tested positive.
Samuel Brisbane, a senior Liberian doctor, who was also
treating infected patients has died after contracting the virus,
authorities said on Sunday. In Nigeria's commercial capital
Lagos, a Liberian man who tested positive died in on Friday.
(Reporting by Clair MacDougall; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing
by Diane Craft)