CONAKRY Aug 1 The leader of Guinea's Ebola task
force said on Friday that moves by neighbouring Liberia and
Sierra Leone to contain the disease that has killed 729 people
this year - its deadliest outbreak - may have the opposite
effect.
Liberia has put in place measures including closing all
schools and some government departments as well as possibly
quarantining affected communities. Sierra Leone declared a state
of emergency and called in troops to isolate Ebola victims.
"Currently, some measures taken by our neighbours could make
the fight against Ebola even harder," Aboubacar Sidiki Diakité
told Reuters before a meeting of heads of state from the three
West African nations to coordinate a regional response.
"When children are not supervised, they can go anywhere and
make the problem worse. It is part of what we will be talking
about," he said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported 57 new Ebola
deaths on Thursday in the four days to July 27 in Guinea,
Liberia, Sierra Leone and Nigeria and said the number of cases
had topped 1,300.
WHO director general Margaret Chan will also attend the
meeting in Guinea's capital Conakry on Friday.
The outbreak of the virus, for which there is no known cure,
began in the forests of eastern Guinea in February, but Sierra
Leone now has the highest number of cases.
The haemorrhagic virus can kill up to 90 percent of those
infected, though the fatality rate in this epidemic is about 60
percent. In the final stages, its symptoms include external
bleeding, internal bleeding, vomiting and diarrhoea - at which
point Ebola becomes highly contagious.
The jump in the number of cases and the death toll has
raised international concern and placed under-resourced health
facilities in the region under strain.
WHO said on Thursday it would launch a $100 million response
plan. The United States said it was providing
material and technical support to the three countries and
further assistance will be discussed at a summit meeting in
Washington next week.
The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention has also announced plans to send an extra 50 health
experts to help efforts to control the epidemic.
