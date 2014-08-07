* Police in eastern Sierra Leone blockade Ebola-hit towns
* Liberia declares 90-day state of emergency
* WHO experts discuss measures to tackle the crisis
* Calls for use of experimental drugs in worst ever Ebola
outbreak
By Umaru Fofana and Clair MacDougall
FREETOWN/MONROVIA, Aug 7 Police and soldiers in
Sierra Leone blockaded rural areas hit by the deadly Ebola virus
on Thursday, a senior officer said, after neighbouring Liberia
declared a state of emergency to tackle the worst-ever outbreak
of the disease, which has killed 932 people.
Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf announced emergency
measures late on Wednesday that will, for 90 days, allow her
government to curtail civil rights by imposing quarantines on
badly affected communities to contain an epidemic that has
struck four West African nations.
In Geneva, World Health Organization (WHO) experts were due
to hold a second day of meetings to discuss emergency measures
to tackle the outbreak and whether to classify it as an
international public health emergency.
Though the vast majority of cases are in the remote border
area of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, concern over Ebola's
spread grew last month when a U.S. citizen died in Nigeria of
the virus after arriving from the region. A nurse who treated
him has now also died in Lagos, and at least five other people
have been isolated with symptoms.
In Saudi Arabia, a man suspected of contracting Ebola during
a recent business trip to Sierra Leone also died early on
Wednesday in Jeddah. Some major airlines, such
as British Airways and Emirates, have halted
flights to affected countries, while many expatriates are
leaving, officials have said.
In eastern Sierra Leone - the worst-hit area of the country
- the head of police said security forces deployed last night
"to establish a complete blockade" of Kenema and Kailahun
districts, setting up 16 checkpoints on major roads.
"No vehicles or persons are allowed into or out of the
districts," Alfred Karrow-Kamara told Reuters, saying the
measures would last for an initial 50-day period.
He said traders who had registered with security agencies
would be able to bring in food and medicines. Security forces
would mount foot patrols to ensure civilians did not slip past
their roadblocks through the bush.
STATE OF EMERGENCY
In Liberia, where the death toll is rising fastest,
authorities on Wednesday shut a major hospital after its
Cameroonian director died of Ebola and six other staff tested
positive, including two nuns and a 75-year-old Spanish priest.
President Johnson-Sirleaf said in a statement late on
Wednesday that 32 health workers had already died of the disease
and many sick people were going untreated after doctors deserted
their posts. Schools across the country were shut last week and
non-essential government workers temporarily laid off.
With Liberian troops being deployed to quarantine badly hit
communities, Johnson-Sirleaf said the state of emergency was
necessary for "the very survival of our state and for the
protection of the lives of our people".
The military deployment - Operation White Shield - is
expected to be fully in place by Friday, officials said.
In the ramshackle, ocean-front capital, residents greeted
the announcement with alarm.
"This is the beginning of hardship. Ninety days of fear and
suffering," said Nancy Poure, a small trader in the suburb of
Johnsonville. "We need help from America. We need help."
After a trial drug was administered to two U.S. charity
workers infected in Liberia, three of the world's leading Ebola
specialists urged the WHO to offer people in West Africa the
chance to take experimental drugs to fight the disease.
Liberian authorities have said they are willing to authorise
in-country clinical trials. U.S. President Barack Obama said on
Wednesday he lacked enough information to approve the use of
experimental drugs, adding that Ebola could be controlled with a
strong public health response.
The WHO said it would ask medical ethics experts to explore
emergency use of experimental treatments.
